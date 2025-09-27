Users can train AI models efficiently on this tiny mini PC

Wee Beastie mini PC supports 8K video editing without lag or thermal throttling

Thirteen high-efficiency fans maintain low temperatures under heavy workloads

The Wee Beastie 4.75L Super Mini Fishtank Gaming & AI PC delivers high-level gaming and AI performance in a footprint smaller than a shoebox.

Equipped with an Intel Core i7-13700H or Ultra 7 255H CPU, Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU with 12GB VRAM, and 128GB DDR5 RAM, the Wee Beastie delivers high-performance computing.

This mini PC uses an aquarium-inspired design and promises to run AAA games at 4K with ray tracing, train AI models, and edit 8K videos efficiently.

Cooling and airflow

Measuring just 200mm x 110mm x 217mm, the system incorporates 13 strategically placed fans that create vortex airflow, keeping temperatures low while remaining relatively quiet.

The transparent acrylic panels provide a 180-degree view of the internal components, and dynamic ARGB lighting transforms the setup into a vibrant display.

These cooling and visual features ensure sustained performance during extended gaming sessions, creative workloads, or AI tasks.

The RTX 4070 GPU supports ray tracing, DLSS 3, and Frame Generation, enabling smooth 4K gaming in demanding titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 or Elden Ring.

Users can leverage GPU acceleration for rendering in Blender, Cinema 4D, Maya, and Unreal Engine, as well as real-time video editing in Premiere Pro and DaVinci Resolve.

The Wee Beastie mini PC supports up to six displays simultaneously, expanding multitasking capacity for creative, professional, or entertainment purposes.

Unlike many mini PCs, RAM and SSD are not soldered to the motherboard, giving room for upgrades.

The built-in 400W power supply supports all internal components, fans, and lighting without compromise.

For AI workflows, the system offers 466 AI TOPS, making it suitable for image generation, video upscaling, or model training.

Team Wee Beastie is offering an exclusive early batch of 300 units through Kickstarter.

Backers are positioned as collaborators, helping refine the product before broader release.

Pledges so far total $12,996 of a $2,572 goal, with 11 backers supporting the campaign and 27 days remaining.

