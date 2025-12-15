OneXPlayer Super X runs Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with sixteen CPU cores effortlessly

Radeon 8060S GPU delivers performance comparable to desktop RTX 4060 systems

Supports up to 128GB RAM with GPU memory allocation and liquid-cooling

OneXPlayer’s Super X is a 14-inch device that combines the form factors of a laptop and a tablet into a single chassis.

It is powered by AMD's Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor, which offers 16 cores, 32 threads, and boost speeds up to 5.1GHz.

The company pairs the APU with a Radeon 8060S GPU and claims performance comparable to a desktop RTX 4060.

Display and input features

The device supports up to 128GB of RAM, with up to 96GB dynamically allocated for GPU use, which enables local execution of large language models.

This hardware combination delivers computing power typically associated with high-end desktops while remaining compact enough to qualify as a portable 14-inch device.

The Super X features a 2880x1800 OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a variable refresh rate between 48 and 120Hz.

The display supports HDR, offers a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, and includes a touchscreen with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These specifications indicate suitability for creative work, including drawing and design tasks.

The device uses an M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for storage and adds expansion options through BiWin’s Mini SSD, supporting up to 2TB, along with a microSD card slot.

The 85.58Wh battery reportedly delivers up to 12.2 hours of video playback or 8.2 hours of online streaming, although independent testing has not verified these figures.

The device supports an optional external liquid-cooling unit called Frost Bay, which raises the configurable TDP from 45W to 120W.

This increase lets the processor sustain higher frequencies under heavy workloads while maintaining thermal stability.

The Super X operates in both tablet and laptop modes, and the company sells the cooling unit separately.

It is a hybrid device that aims to bridge the gap between high-performance laptops and tablets.

OneXPlayer has launched a Kickstarter campaign for the Super X, which currently functions as a placeholder for preorders and pledges.

At the time of writing, the campaign has raised $500,099 of its $6,423 goal from 190 backers, with 28 days remaining.

This device may appeal during the festive period, although Strix Halo devices (including mini PCs that typically sell for less) rarely fall below $2,000.

Kickstarter data shows an average pledge of more than $2,600 per backer, which suggests the Super X could enter the market at a similarly high price point.

Disclaimer: We do not recommend or endorse any crowdfunding project. All crowdfunding campaigns carry inherent risks, including the possibility of delays, changes, or non-delivery of products. Potential backers should carefully evaluate the details and proceed at their own discretion.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.