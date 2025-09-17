AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 combines CPU, GPU, and NPU in one

Nearly 30 mini AI workstation models have been launched within eight months

Designs range from sleek towers to funky cube-shaped business PCs

AMD is pitching its Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor as the crown jewel of the Ryzen AI Max 300 series, and could be mounting a serious challenge to Nvidia’s dominance in AI computing.

Combining 16 Zen 5 cores, 40 RDNA 3.5 GPU units, and an XDNA 2 NPU capable of 50 TOPS, the chip is designed for edge AI workloads.

Its UMA memory system, which allows up to 96GB of memory to serve as dedicated video memory, is the technological backbone AMD claims will set it apart.

Mini AI workstations flood the market

While the hardware are undeniably impressive, what is even more striking is its level of adoption across both mini PCs and laptops.

Since its release in January 2025, nearly 30 mini AI workstation models have already been launched, covering both desktop and laptop designs.

Among the mini PCs are Beelink’s GTR9 Pro, Seaviv’s AideaStation R1, and HP’s Z2 Mini G1a, each targeting different slices of the professional market.

Other mini PCs include the very first Strix Halo-based model, the GMKtec EVO-X2, along with systems such as the Minisforum MS-S1 MAX and Abee’s AI Station 395 Max.

On the laptop side, Chinese brands like Sixunited, Linglong, and Tianba are experimenting with portable Strix Halo designs that pack the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 into mobile workstations.

Asus is another popular brand to use this chip in its new ROG Flow Z13, a 2025 gaming laptop released earlier in 2025.

Some of these devices take on a funky, unconventional look, more like compact gaming rigs than regular business PCs.

Others adopt cube-like or unusually tall tower forms, giving this wave of Strix Halo systems a blend of sleek professional designs and a few strikingly offbeat creations that stand out right away.

Traditional AI servers with multiple GPUs and large memory pools remain prohibitively expensive for smaller firms, often costing over $21,000.

In contrast, mini AI workstations powered by AMD’s chip are being positioned in the about $1,800 to $2,800 range.

Combined with power requirements under 300W and compact designs that fit on a desk, these devices offer a more practical route for developers, small businesses, and even individual professionals.

Despite the excitement around these launches, there are not many Strix Halo devices from popular brands available for sale, so actual real-life tests remain scarce.

Also, AMD’s claim the integrated graphics can rival mobile RTX GPUs is untested at scale.

However, with over two dozen devices with this chip already announced, this processor may indeed be a sleeper hit, but the market will decide if AMD’s bold bet pays off.

Via ITHome (originally in Chinese)