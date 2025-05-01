GMKtec has opened pre-orders for its upcoming EVO-X2 mini PC, powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor and offering up to 128GB of LPDDR5X RAM. For one week only, the system is getting a steep discount of up to $800 via Amazon US.

The 128GB RAM + 2TB SSD model is available for $1,799.99 - $800 off its $2,599.99 list price - until May 7, when the price rises to $1,999. The 64GB RAM + 1TB version is also discounted to $1,399.99 from $1,999.99, a $600 drop, with the price increasing to $1,499 after May 7.

Pre-orders are open now, and shipments are scheduled to begin at the end of May.

Today's best GMKtec EVO-X2 mini PC deal

GMKtec EVO-X2 mini PC: was $2,599.99 now $1,799.99 at Amazon The GMKtec EVO-X2 with Ryzen AI Max+ 395 delivers serious performance in a compact form, making it ideal for AI developers, power users and even gamers. Featuring 16 CPU cores, 32 threads, up to 128GB of LPDDR5X memory, and a Radeon 8060S GPU with 40 cores, it handles demanding workloads with ease, including local AI training and high-end gaming. At this discounted price, it's definitely worth your attention.

The EVO-X2 is a compact workstation designed for users who need both AI performance and GPU muscle. It sports a 16-core/32-thread Ryzen AI Max+ 395 CPU (TSMC 4nm, 140W TDP) clocked at up to 5.1GHz, paired with a Radeon 8060S GPU (RDNA 3.5, 40 cores).

GMKtec says this graphics setup delivers 23.2% better performance than the RTX 4070 and supports AI workloads with a 50 TOPS NPU, totaling 126 TOPS processor performance.

It supports local LLMs up to 70 billion parameters and claims 2.2x faster AI inferencing than an RTX 4090 using LM Studio, while drawing significantly less power. Users can choose between 64GB or 128GB of LPDDR5X RAM running at 8000MHz and up to 4TB of PCIe 4.0 storage.

Other features include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, dual USB4 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, 2.5G LAN, and SD card slot support. The system runs Windows 11 Pro and is powered by a 230W supply.

GMKtec says the EVO-X2 is aimed at power users, AI developers, gamers, and creative professionals. In a recent poll, 52% of buyers cited AI model training and inferencing as their primary use case, followed by gaming (48.8%), high-performance office work (46.7%), and creative work (38%).

