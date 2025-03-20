Obscure Chinese PC vendor gets preferential AMD treatment as Lisa Su signs first desktop PC with Ryzen AI Max+ 395 ahead of May launch

News
By published

A compact AI powerhouse featuring AMD’s latest processor

Ryzen AI Max+ 395
(Image credit: Videocardz)
  • GMKtec EVO-X2 PC delivers flagship performance with the Ryzen AI Max+ 395
  • Lisa Su’s autograph marks a milestone as AMD backs GMKtec
  • GMKtec secures its place among top vendors

While major brands dominate the mini PC market, smaller vendors like GMKtec are gaining recognition, with the EVO-X2 establishing itself as a high-performance PC distinguished by its AI capabilities.

Per GMKtec, the EVO-X2 is the first mini PC to feature AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor, a 16-core, 32-thread CPU designed for advanced computing.

With a maximum clock speed of 5.1GHz and an 80MB cache, it delivers the power needed for demanding tasks.

AMD CEO Lisa Su signs the first EVO-X2 unit

Despite its small form factor, the EVO-X2 rivals some of the most powerful computers, with the integrated Radeon 8060S iGPU and 40 RDNA 3.5 compute units enhancing rendering efficiency.

Combined with the XDNA 2 architecture NPU, the system achieves 50 TOPS of AI computing power, making it well-suited for AI inference workloads and complex computational tasks.

In benchmark tests involving large-scale AI models, the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 outperformed NVIDIA’s desktop GPUs, including the 5080, making the EVO-X2 a compelling choice for users seeking the best video editing computer.

With its AI-driven architecture and high-performance specifications, the EVO-X2 is more than just a mini PC, offering a strong solution for professional workflows, creative applications, and AI development, making it one of the best workstations in its category.

Efosa Udinmwen
Efosa Udinmwen
Freelance Journalist

Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com

