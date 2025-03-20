Obscure Chinese PC vendor gets preferential AMD treatment as Lisa Su signs first desktop PC with Ryzen AI Max+ 395 ahead of May launch
A compact AI powerhouse featuring AMD’s latest processor
- GMKtec EVO-X2 PC delivers flagship performance with the Ryzen AI Max+ 395
- Lisa Su’s autograph marks a milestone as AMD backs GMKtec
- GMKtec secures its place among top vendors
While major brands dominate the mini PC market, smaller vendors like GMKtec are gaining recognition, with the EVO-X2 establishing itself as a high-performance PC distinguished by its AI capabilities.
Per GMKtec, the EVO-X2 is the first mini PC to feature AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor, a 16-core, 32-thread CPU designed for advanced computing.
With a maximum clock speed of 5.1GHz and an 80MB cache, it delivers the power needed for demanding tasks.
AMD CEO Lisa Su signs the first EVO-X2 unit
Despite its small form factor, the EVO-X2 rivals some of the most powerful computers, with the integrated Radeon 8060S iGPU and 40 RDNA 3.5 compute units enhancing rendering efficiency.
Combined with the XDNA 2 architecture NPU, the system achieves 50 TOPS of AI computing power, making it well-suited for AI inference workloads and complex computational tasks.
In benchmark tests involving large-scale AI models, the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 outperformed NVIDIA’s desktop GPUs, including the 5080, making the EVO-X2 a compelling choice for users seeking the best video editing computer.
With its AI-driven architecture and high-performance specifications, the EVO-X2 is more than just a mini PC, offering a strong solution for professional workflows, creative applications, and AI development, making it one of the best workstations in its category.
