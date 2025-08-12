LinkedIn Premium subscribers can get a 3-month free trial of ExpressVPN

Premium Perks is exclusive to paid subscribers of LinkedIn, typically offering long-term trials and discounts

If a trial converts into a 12 or 24-month subscription, a further 4 free months are added

ExpressVPN has teamed up with LinkedIn to offer paid subscribers of the business-focused social network a free three-month trial for the entire month of August, 2025.

At a time when VPN use is growing, and business expenses are under greater scrutiny, this offer means you'll be able to enjoy the protection of one of the best VPN services on the market without spending a penny.

The perks do not end with a free trial of ExpressVPN, either. Anyone signing up for a 12 or 24-month subscription will also get an additional four months free on top of their selected plans, which will began once the three-month trial ends.

Announced by the GM of Global Partnerships at ExpressVPN, Zac Eller, on LinkedIn, the deal is only accessible via the Premium Perks page.

"We’re excited to partner with LinkedIn to bring ExpressVPN to even more professionals around the world," says Eller. "In today’s world, whether you're working remotely, traveling, or browsing online, it’s essential to make sure that your privacy and security are protected.”

It's worth noting that the deal is not available in territories with VPN restrictions, including Crimea, Iran, North Korea, and the contested regions in Ukraine.

This is a time-limited offer that is set to expire on August 31, 2025.

Is this ExpressVPN deal as good as it sounds?

Signing up for this free ExpressVPN 3-month trial gives 90 days of premium VPN access without commitment. That alone makes this deal worth trying if you have LinkedIn Premium. With anyone signing up getting an extra four free months on top of a 12- or 24-month plan, it’s tough to say no to this offer.

But is ExpressVPN any good? Well, it has servers in 105 countries, apps for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iPhone, streaming sticks, and routers, and is suitable for maintaining online privacy whether browsing, gaming, or streaming. It’s also fast and can be used on up to eight devices simultaneously.

Most importantly, ExpressVPN uses AES-256 encryption, runs on driveless Trusted Servers, and retains no logs. As it is based in the British Virgin Islands, ExpressVPN cannot be legally compelled to share data with any of the "14 eyes" nations – a data sharing collaboration between several NATO countries and allies.

With ExpressVPN having long stood as one of the top VPN providers around, according to TechRadar's independent testing, this is potentially the deal of the year if you have a LinkedIn Premium subscription. Any savings could help justify paying for LinkedIn Premium.

However, it is worth highlighting that the additional months are often available to standard signups on the two-year plan – the only thing that the Premium Perk adds to ExpressVPN is the free 3-month trial.