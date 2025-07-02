Themes lands on ExpressVPN mobile apps – with full Dark Mode now available for iOS
The update adds five Themes modes for both iOS and Android users
- ExpressVPN adds a new "Themes" feature to its mobile apps for visual customization
- Dark Mode is now available to all iOS users for the first time
- The update follows May's major revamp of ExpressVPN's mobile apps
ExpressVPN has unveiled a new Themes feature for its mobile apps to give users more flexibility in how the interface looks and feels.
Most notably, one of the best VPN providers on the market has finally brought full support for the "much anticipated" Dark Mode to iOS devices, too.
The update, which follows May's revamp of ExpressVPN's mobile apps, reflects a subtle shift in how VPN providers approach design – moving beyond pure function to meet user expectations around comfort and customization, without compromising the core privacy experience.
More than just cosmetic
Dark Mode has been a consistent request among ExpressVPN's mobile users, offering a more comfortable viewing experience and potential battery savings for phones with OLED screens.
The company says it wanted to take the time to roll this out properly across platforms, ensuring a seamless visual experience that doesn't compromise usability.
For iOS users, the introduction of Dark Mode marks a notable milestone, closing a feature gap that had persisted compared to Android.
You can now find Dark Mode under the new Twilight mode in the Appearance tab within the Account Settings.
Beyond Twilight, the new Themes interface also includes Sand, Midnight, Sky, and System Default modes. Like with Dark mode, you can pick your favorite one by heading to the Appearance tab in your mobile app's Account Settings and customize your app.
Despite seeming like a small change, interface customization matters especially for apps like virtual private networks (VPN) that are opened multiple times a day.
Commenting on this point, ExpressVPN's Chief Information Officer, Shay Peretz said: "Security and style can – and should – go hand in hand. We remain committed to both, with privacy continuing to be our top priority."
As mentioned earlier, the introduction of Themes follows May's revamp of ExpressVPN's mobile apps, which included improvements like a brand-new speed test tool, design and usability upgrades, a server location map, and more.
What this means for ExpressVPN users
The rollout may not be headline-making in the traditional sense, but it underscores a subtle shift: even among security-focused apps, user experience is no longer secondary.
With VPN usage becoming more mainstream, particularly on mobile, updates like Themes help bridge the gap between function and form.
Whether you're switching servers, checking your connection, or leaving the app running in the background, a comfortable, customizable interface makes those daily interactions feel smoother. And for users who've been waiting for Dark Mode on iOS, the wait is finally over.
You might also like
The (cyber) devil is in the details - a saying that Alex firmly believes in every time he powers up his PC. As a freelance writer, Alex explored a plethora of topics and industries during his 10+ years-long career. Cybersecurity is his current focus, allowing his innate attention to detail (and OCD) to adorn each reader- and value-oriented piece he crafts.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.