Themes lands on ExpressVPN mobile apps – with full Dark Mode now available for iOS

ExpressVPN adds a new "Themes" feature to its mobile apps for visual customization

Dark Mode is now available to all iOS users for the first time

The update follows May's major revamp of ExpressVPN's mobile apps

ExpressVPN has unveiled a new Themes feature for its mobile apps to give users more flexibility in how the interface looks and feels.

Most notably, one of the best VPN providers on the market has finally brought full support for the "much anticipated" Dark Mode to iOS devices, too.

The update, which follows May's revamp of ExpressVPN's mobile apps, reflects a subtle shift in how VPN providers approach design – moving beyond pure function to meet user expectations around comfort and customization, without compromising the core privacy experience.

More than just cosmetic

Dark Mode has been a consistent request among ExpressVPN's mobile users, offering a more comfortable viewing experience and potential battery savings for phones with OLED screens.

The company says it wanted to take the time to roll this out properly across platforms, ensuring a seamless visual experience that doesn't compromise usability.

For iOS users, the introduction of Dark Mode marks a notable milestone, closing a feature gap that had persisted compared to Android.

You can now find Dark Mode under the new Twilight mode in the Appearance tab within the Account Settings.

The update adds five Themes modes for both iOS and Android devices (Image credit: ExpressVPN)

Beyond Twilight, the new Themes interface also includes Sand, Midnight, Sky, and System Default modes. Like with Dark mode, you can pick your favorite one by heading to the Appearance tab in your mobile app's Account Settings and customize your app.

Despite seeming like a small change, interface customization matters especially for apps like virtual private networks (VPN) that are opened multiple times a day.

Commenting on this point, ExpressVPN's Chief Information Officer, Shay Peretz said: "Security and style can – and should – go hand in hand. We remain committed to both, with privacy continuing to be our top priority."

As mentioned earlier, the introduction of Themes follows May's revamp of ExpressVPN's mobile apps, which included improvements like a brand-new speed test tool, design and usability upgrades, a server location map, and more.

What this means for ExpressVPN users

The rollout may not be headline-making in the traditional sense, but it underscores a subtle shift: even among security-focused apps, user experience is no longer secondary.

With VPN usage becoming more mainstream, particularly on mobile, updates like Themes help bridge the gap between function and form.

Whether you're switching servers, checking your connection, or leaving the app running in the background, a comfortable, customizable interface makes those daily interactions feel smoother. And for users who've been waiting for Dark Mode on iOS, the wait is finally over.