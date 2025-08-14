Proton VPN has expanded its split tunneling feature to the Linux app

Split tunneling allows users to selectively route their internet traffic

Proton plans to bring split tunneling to its macOS app next

Proton VPN has expanded its Linux capabilities with the addition of a new split tunneling feature, currently in beta.

Split tunneling for Linux is available to subscribers using the official Ubuntu and Fedora apps for Proton VPN, which is already one of the best VPN services available according to TechRadar's testing. Though not currently offered for the unofficial Flatpak version of the app, Debian 12 support is on the way.

The latest update brings Proton VPN’s Linux app in line with its Windows and Android apps in offering the feature. Mac users needn’t feel left out with split tunneling for macOS also on Proton VPN’s summer roadmap.