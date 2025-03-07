ExpressVPN releases a major upgrade to its Linux app

Leading VPN firm, ExpressVPN, has just released its biggest ever update to its Linux app, promising to deliver a user-centric experience with usability and enhanced security at its core.

ExpressVPN's new Linux application finally introduces the much-requested Graphical User Interface (GUI), meaning that users will be able to interact with the same easy-to-use interface used across other platforms. The upgrade also includes some new features like an advanced kill switch, split tunneling, and more.

The new Linux VPN app is currently available for beta testing only and is compatible with Ubuntu 24.04+, Debian10, Fedora30, Raspberry Pi OS Buster, Mint 20, and Arch. If you wish to keep using the command-line interface (CLI) app, you can still benefit from the upgraded version and its new advanced features.

More customization and security, with an intuitive interface

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPN providers on the market, known for its feature-packed and easy-to-use applications. The upgrade comes then as a response to the popularity of Linux products and the need for high-quality VPN solutions.

"We recognized that the rapidly growing Linux community needed a powerful and intuitive VPN experience and got to work immediately," said Himmat Bains, ExpressVPN Head of Desktop apps.

This is where the new GUI comes in. The improved interface, which is available in light and dark modes across 17 languages, allows users to take control of their digital life in just a few clicks.

As Bains points out, though, the GUI is only one part of the upgrade. He said: "The new app integrates a host of advanced features that enable users to tailor their digital security experience – for more control and privacy while benefitting from the ease of use that ExpressVPN is known for."

For the first time, in fact, also Linux users can benefit from a split tunneling feature to select specific apps or IPs to be routed through the VPN or bypass it. An advanced kill switch option (here called Network Lock) also allows them to prevent internet access at all times unless the VPN is connected.

Image 1 of 3 Thanks to the new light and dark modes, you can fully customize your app's look in 17 different languages. (Image credit: ExpressVPN) Head on the network tab to enable the advanced kill switch protection and LAN access. The latter allows you to securely connect to local devices on your network. (Image credit: ExpressVPN) From the split tunneling tab, you can select which apps and IP you want to either include or exclude from the VPN connections for better usability. (Image credit: ExpressVPN)

Other security features that come with the new ExpressVPN's Linux app also include post-quantum encryption, alongside some advanced protection features to block intrusive ads, web trackers, malicious websites and adult content.

As with other platforms, the Linux app also comes with a choice of VPN protocol options that include OpenVPN and ExpressVPN's very own Lightway. Users will also be able to choose across servers in 105 countries worldwide.

As mentioned earlier, ExpressVPN will keep supporting CLI users, too, extending many of the same upgrades also for its Linux CLI new version. The provider suggests uninstalling your existing ExpressVPN Linux app (v3 and older) before installing the new Linux app (v4) to avoid any issues.

ExpressVPN’s new Linux app is now available for download in beta from the ExpressVPN website.

All in all, Bains said: "At ExpressVPN, our users have always been the driving force behind our innovations. Our major Linux enhancements are just one example, and reinforce our mission of making robust privacy protection accessible to everyone."