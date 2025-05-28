ExpressVPN apps got two major updates in less than a week – here's everything that's changed

ExpressVPN's mobile applications just recieved a major redesign

This major update comes only a few days after the provider released its new AircoveOS v5.3

Both upgrades promise to deliver faster and smoother performances

ExpressVPN now promises an even better experience for users after releasing some major updates on some of its applications.

The first to undergo a revamp has been its router with a built-in VPN, Aircove. The AircoveOS v5.3 update unveiled on May 22, 2025, now brings a more intuitive design to better manage all its flagging features and settings.

Only a few days later, ExpressVPN has now also launched a completely redesigned version of its mobile apps. The ethos is the same, though – make the VPN "faster, smarter, and more user-friendly across both platforms," explains the provider.

ExpressVPN's new mobile apps

Despite being one of the best VPN services thanks to its reliable performance and easy-to-use applications, the ExpressVPN team has decided to make the experience for mobile users even better.

Both its iOS and Android VPN apps now offer a cleaner and faster design (see image below) to make the overall experience more intuitive.

This includes a new built-in speed test tool that allows users to check how the VPN server they're connected to performs in real-time, and discover which may be the fastest choice. This could be advantageous for those who use ExpressVPN as a streaming or gaming VPN.

The redesign also includes a new map view for the very first time, helping more visual users get a sense of where they're connected, especially when they need to change location often.

A new server map view (on the right) and speed test (on the left) both aim to help users choose the best server for their needs. (Image credit: ExpressVPN)

With this update, ExpressVPN's Smart Location – a feature which connects you to the best server location automatically – also promises to be even "smarter."

"It uses speed, latency, and distance to suggest the best servers for you, plus you’ll see the top 3-5 fastest locations at the top of your list," the provider explains in a blog post.

Lastly, iPhone VPN users now have the option to pick OpenVPN as their chosen protocol, in addition to the provider's very own Lightway and IKEv2.

"Lightway is still our go-to protocol for speed, reliability, and security, but we know one size doesn’t fit all. Adding OpenVPN to iOS gives you more flexibility and control," said the provider.

The team started to roll out this update on May 27 and ensured it would become available for all users by May 30.

ExpressVPN AircoveOS v5.3

The revamp of both Aircove and Aircove Go has a simple goal – strengthening the core infrastructure to make the user experience more stable and easier.

"Whether you’re streaming, managing multiple devices, or setting up your router for the first time, you’ll spend less time troubleshooting and more time enjoying the internet safely," said the provider in its official announcement.

To achieve this, the team implemented a series of technical fixes, including updating some key system components like the Linux kernel and Wi-Fi drivers, as well as improving internal hardware component management. You can find the full technical details here.

What you can expect, though, is a faster experience when setting up your Device Group choices, thanks to less scrolling required and the ease of setting up the VPN location directly when creating a device group.

Managing groups got easier, too, thanks to improved drag-and-drop capabilities and a new dropdown option. The provider explains that these changes would be especially advantageous on mobile and tablets.

Helpful setup tips and smoother animations would also make it easier for new VPN router users to get started.

Enhancements to Wi-Fi Link and parental controls are also among the new batches of releases coming for Aircove users, so stay tuned.