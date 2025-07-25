Norton is best known as one of the the best antivirus solutions, but, for several years now, it has been a VPN too. We've never shouted about it much because, frankly, it's never really impressed – until now.

We're still in the process of putting the new-look and reimagined Norton VPN service through its re-test, but here's a sneak peek at what we've found: it's quick, it's packed with every feature you'd expect of one of the best VPNs, and it comes with a double-sized 60-day money-back guarantee.

We're also delighted to announce that we have an exclusive TechRadar reader discount for anyone looking to take Norton VPN for a spin – a deal that makes it one the best cheap VPNs at only $2.50 per month!

Exclusive deal Norton VPN – from $2.50 per month exclusively for TechRadar readers

Norton VPN has had a serious refresh! While we're still finishing putting it through its paces, what we know looks very impressive. - Over 900 Mbps download speeds ✅

- All the essential VPN security features ✅

- Audited no-logs policy ✅ Plus, TechRadar readers can exclusively access its most premium tier, Ultimate, for $3.33 per month, which gives you Norton VPN's complete toolset. This includes 50GB encrypted cloud storage, parental controls, dark web monitoring, password management, and more. Our recommendation is the Plus plan, which is only $2.50/£2.50 per month for TechRadar readers, and gives you the majority of Norton VPN's shiny new tools, and a mega-fast VPN, for even less.

Why Norton VPN?

No matter the plan you choose, Norton VPN gives you ad blocking, IP rotation, double VPN, and geo-restricted content unblocking – none of which it could reliably do in the past.

Add to that a true 7-day free trial and a whopping 60-day money-back guarantee, and it becomes difficult not to suggest picking up a copy and giving it a try. Norton has over 100 server locations worldwide, and its new app is simple enough that anyone new to VPNs should be able to pick it up and get started with little difficulty.

Yes, it's not a complete product yet. However, it's difficult to ignore the rapid improvements that we've seen already in the product, and this means we can only assume more of this will come throughout 2025. Will it challenge the very best VPNs? You'll have to read the re-review, once it goes live, to find out.