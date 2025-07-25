Everything new on HBO Max in August 2025: stream 59 new movies and 32 new TV shows, including Abbott Elementary season 4

A24's The Legend of Ochi (2025) is coming to Max August 15

More new movies and shows are scheduled to be added to HBO Max, and now that the streaming service has revealed its selection of August titles, we're frantically picking out which ones to add to our watchlists.

Last month, HBO Max brought new cinema releases Sinners and A24's Death of a Unicorn to the platform, which is part of Max's nature. If you missed The Legend of Ochi (another recent A24 release) when it was in cinemas, HBO Max is giving you the chance to finally catch it on August 15.

As for TV shows, the upcoming series The Yogurt Shop Murders lands on August 3, and we think it could be one of the best crime series this year so far. In addition to the arrival of Abbott Elementary season 4, Max is stacked for new TV shows just as it is for movies – so get bingeing!

Everything new on Max in August 2025

Arriving on August 1

Alien: Covenant (movie)

Barbershop (movie)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (movie)

Couples Retreat (movie)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (movie)

Enter the Warrior’s Gate (movie)

Get a Job (movie)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (movie)

House Hunters International volume 9, season 203 (TV show)

House Hunters volume 10, season 244 (TV show)

It Happened in Brooklyn (movie)

It's Always Fair Weather (movie)

Jamboree! (movie)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (movie)

Let’s Go Bananas season 1

Lili (movie)

Macao (movie)

Madame Bovary (movie)

Madame Curie (movie)

Marc Maron: Panicked (comedy special)

Martha Marcy May Marlene (movie)

Millie (movie)

Miss Pinkerton (movie)

Mogambo (movie)

Mr. Skeffington (movie)

Mrs. Miniver (movie)

Mrs. Parkington (movie)

My Favorite Wife (movie)

Neptune's Daughter (movie)

New Moon (movie)

Pride and Prejudice (movie)

Quo Vadis (movie)

Random Harvest (movie)

Roughshod (movie)

Rules Don’t Apply (movie)

Smarty (movie)

Stonewall (movie)

Storm over Wyoming (movie)

Survive the Night (movie)

The Last Time I Saw Paris (movie)

The Life of Vergie Winters (movie)

The Long, Long Trailer (movie)

The Nun (movie)

The Peanut Butter Falcon (movie)

The Racket (movie)

The Reluctant Debutante (movie)

The Water Diviner (movie)

Three on a Match (movie)

Till the End of Time (movie)

Two Weeks with Love (movie)

Union Depot (movie)

Unlocked (movie)

War on Everyone (movie)

Waterloo Bridge (movie)

Where Danger Lives (movie)

Yogi Bear (movie)

You Hurt My Feelings (movie)



Arriving on August 2

Deadliest Catch season 21 (TV show)



Arriving on August 3

The Yogurt Shop Murders (TV show)



Arriving on August 4

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (movie)

The Great Food Truck Race season 18 (TV show)



Arriving on August 5

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills (TV show)

“The Case Against Diddy,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (TV show)

“The Idaho Murders,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (TV show)



Arriving on August 6

Extreme Detailing (TV show)

Red Bull Soapbox Race season 1 (TV show)

See No Evil season 14 (TV show)



Arriving on August 7

Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America season 4 (TV show)



Arriving on August 8

Freaky Tales (movie)



Arriving on August 11

Marooned with Ed Stafford season 3 (TV show)



Arriving on August 12

The Bus Driver: Britain's Cocaine King (TV show)



Arriving on August 13

A Body in the Basement season 2 (TV show)

Chef Grudge Match season 1 (TV show)

The Woman King (movie)



Arriving on August 14

Hop season 1 (TV show)

Marcial Maciel: The Wolf of God (TV show)



Arriving on August 15

Stand Up To Cancer

The Legend of Ochi (movie)

The Prince season 2 (TV show)



Arriving on August 17

Mammals season 1 (TV show)

The House (movie)

The Serial Killer's Apprentice (documentary)



Arriving on August 18

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on August 19

“Climate Change Amplified: Live Music and the Climate Crisis,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (TV show)



Arriving on August 21

Bargain Block season 5 (TV show)

Peacemaker season 2 (TV show)

Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn (season 2 companion podcast)



Arriving on August 22

The Heritage season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on August 23

Abbott Elementary season 4 (TV show)

The Cleaning Lady season 4 (TV show)



Arriving on August 24

Toad and Friends season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on August 28

Bitchin' Rides: Road to Ridler season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on August 29

Horses & Hangmen (TV show)

Silly Sundays season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on August 31

Iyanu season 1 (TV show)