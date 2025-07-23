Booster Gold's TV adaptation is said to be moving forward at HBO Max

The DC Universe TV show has reportedly had its pilot episode greenlit

Our Flag Means Death's showrunner is apparently on board to helm it

It's been two and a half years since James Gunn announced the original line-up for Chapter One of the new-look DC Universe (DCU) – and, finally, one of its most unexpected projects appears to be moving forward.

According to Deadline, Booster Gold, a TV series we've heard nothing about since Gunn confirmed it was part of his and Peter Safran's DCU Chapter One plans, has had its pilot episode greenlit by HBO Max.

The series has also seemingly found its creator. David Jenkins, who's best known for his work on Our Flag Means Death, aka one of the best HBO Max shows that was unceremoniously canceled after two seasons last January, is believed to have signed on to helm its first entry.

If HBO executives like what they see, Deadline's sources have indicated it'll order a whole series, with Jenkins in line to be installed as its showrunner.

If true, Booster Gold will be the second DCU project that's received a development, well, boost in recent days.

On July 21, Gunn confirmed the lead writer for the DCU's Wonder Woman movie. Meanwhile, Clayface, one of two DC comic book films set for release in 2026 alongside Supergirl, may have found its lead actress in Star Wars alumna Naomi Ackie, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, published yesterday, July 22, 2025.

But back to Booster Gold. There's only one way we'll know if Jenkins is involved and whether the show's pilot has been approved, and that's by hearing from Gunn.

At the time of publication, the DC Studios co-chief hadn't taken to social media to confirm or deny Deadline's report. I'll update this article if he does and/or if I hear back from HBO, whom I've reached out to about the forthcoming TV project.

Who is Booster Gold?

Created by Dan Jurgens, Booster Gold – real name Michael Jon 'Booster' Carter – is a US footballer-turned-superhero who actually hails from the future. In DC literature, he wasn't born until the 25th century, but like Batman, he calls Gotham City his home.

Or, he used to. You see, Carter was a rising football star for Gotham University. However, after his deadbeat father re-entered his life and convinced him to deliberately lose games for gambling reasons, it wasn't long until Carter was exposed for his crimes and expelled from studying at the prestigious institution.

Carter's days of breaking the law weren't over, though. After taking a job as a nightwatchman at the Metropolis Space Museum, he learned all about the 20th century's most famous heroes via the superpowered artifacts on display.

Long story short: with the aid of his robot sidekick Skeets, Carter steals some of the aforementioned tech, travels back in time to the 20th century, and uses his newly-acquired gadgets to remodel himself as Booster Gold, a showboating metahuman who can fly, create energy blasts, gains the usual superhuman abilities via his power-suit and, of course, time travel.

Despite making his debut in 'Booster Gold' #1 in February 1986 and being a member of popular DC superteam The Justice League, Carter hasn't gone on to achieve the level of fame in the real world that Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman have. If anyone can breathe new life into this C-list superhero and turn him into a household name, though, it's Gunn – with more than a little help from Jenkins, of course.