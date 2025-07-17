If this poster doesn't help to sell you on Supergirl, I don't know what will

The official poster for Supergirl has been released

James Gunn unveiled the DCU movie's first piece of artwork on July 16

It pokes fun at the tagline used to promote Superman

The first poster for 2026's Supergirl movie has landed online, and it's a note-perfect piece of art that speaks to Kara Zor-El's rebellious and immature nature.

Released yesterday (July 16) by DC Studios co-chief James Gunn, it shows the eponymous hero sipping on a Slurpie as she poses next to the immediately recognizable 'S' symbol that adorns her and fellow Kryptonian Superman's outfits.

Full spoilers immediately follow for James Gunn's Superman movie. Turn back now if you haven't seen it.

Speaking of her superhero costume, Kara is kitted out in her classic apparel – complete with red skirt and knee-high boots – and the brown trench coat she's seen wearing during her cameo in Superman. The aforementioned overcoat is also worn in by Kara in 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow', the eight-issue graphic novels series that her forthcoming solo DC Universe (DCU) movie is heavily inspired by.

The poster also pokes fun at the 'look up' tagline that was used to promote Superman, aka one of 2025's most anticipated new movies until its release on July 11.

In a move that typifies Kara's anarchic persona, Clark Kent/Kal-El's uncontrollable cousin has graffitied over the 'up' part of its DCU Chapter One film sibling's slogan and replaced it with the word 'out'. It's a punk rock-style piece of wordplay on the part of DC Studios' marketing team that provides further proof that the company's upcoming projects will be tonally different (as reported by IGN) from one another.

House of the Dragon alumnus Milly Alcock will portray Kara Zor-El/Supergirl in the DCU (Image credit: James Gunn/Twitter)

With Superman powering its way to a $217 million box office haul on opening weekend thanks to positive word of mouth from fans and critics alike, attentions are now turning to – and anticipation is building for – Supergirl's arrival next year.

Indeed, the movie formerly known as Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow until Gunn confirmed the DCU's Supergirl film had undergone a name change, is set to fly into theaters worldwide on June 26, 2026.

Milly Alcock, one of two finalists for the role of Kara Zor-El before she was officially hired last January, will reprise her role as the titular character following her all-too-brief appearance in Superman. Regardless, Gunn's first DCU movie only needed 30 seconds to convince me Supergirl will be worth watching.

