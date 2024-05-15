Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has a release date, and it'll arrive almost one year after James Gunn's Superman movie

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has an official launch date – and it'll fly into theaters almost one year after 2025's Superman flick is released.

Per Deadline, the DC Cinematic Universe (DCU) project will make its way into cinemas worldwide on June 26, 2026. That means Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be the next film to debut on the big screen after James Gunn's Superman movie, which will be released on July 11, 2025. Gunn, who is co-head of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, confirmed Deadline's report to be accurate today (May 15) via Instagram (see below).

That's not the only important piece of news to drop about Supergirl's latest silver screen adventure. Deadline's report – and later corroborated in Gunn's Instagram post – also confirmed that Craig Gillespie, who has helmed Disney's live-action Cruella movie and the Margo Robbie-starring I, Tonya in recent years, has officially signed on as Woman of Tomorrow's director. Gillespie's rumored involvement was first reported by Deadline in early April.

Gillespie will team up with Ana Nogueira, who was confirmed as the film's lead writer in November 2023 – an announcement that proved that Gunn was learning from the DC Extended Universe's (DCEU) mistakes. The pair are joined by Gunn and Safran as among the film's chief creators. House of the Dragon alumnus Milly Alcock was announced as the DCU's Supergirl following a two-way battle with DC voice actor Meg Donnelly in January 2024.

What is the plot of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow?

An official story synopsis hasn't been revealed yet, but the DCU Chapter One movie is based on the Tom King and Bilquis Evely's 2022 graphic novel of the same name. Armed with that information, plus a brief rundown provided by Gunn when he revealed the DCU Chapter One's full line-up in January 2023, we have a pretty clear idea about what its plot will entail.

"One of my favorite comic book series from last year was Tom King’s run on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," Gunn said at the time. "So we’re gonna turn that into a big science fiction epic film. Now, Superman is a guy who is sent to Earth and raised by loving parents, whereas Supergirl, in this story, she's a character who is raised on a chunk of Krypton [Superman and Supergirl's home planet]. She watched everybody around her perish in some terrible way, so she's a much more jaded character."

As for what happens in the graphic novel, Supergirl – real name Kara Zor-El – embarks on a spacefaring adventure to help an alien girl seek revenge against those who destroyed the latter's planet. Krypto the Superdog also features prominently throughout the comic series, so expect Supergirl and Superman's canine sidekick to appear in the live-action adaptation, too.

Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of DC Comics and DC Studios, is set to hold its Upfronts 2024 presentation later today (May 15), so we might learn more about other in-development DCU projects, including Creature Commandos, which is expected to debut on Max (in the US) before 2024 ends. Keep an eye on TechRadar for more details as and when they arrive.