Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow – release date, confirmed cast, plot details, and more about the exciting DCU Chapter One movie

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, due to fly into theaters in June 2026, will introduce the titular hero to a whole new audience.

Over 40 years have passed since Kara Zor-El's only big-screen adventure. And, while she's appeared in numerous TV shows, it's high time that Kal-El's jaded but similarly powerful cousin returned to the silver screen spotlight.

With Supergirl's long-overdue sophomore movie outing set to be the DC Universe's (DCU) second film release, you'll want to learn more about it. Below, I've rounded up the latest information on the superhero flick, including its confirmed release date and cast, story details, and more. Potential spoilers follow for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and the graphic novel it's based on.

Today we celebrate #Supergirl and all her various incarnations. Can't wait for you to see the latest version, portrayed by the indomitable @millyalcock, in June 2026.Photo by Parisa Taghizadeh. pic.twitter.com/3sXwAFfxJbMarch 31, 2025

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will land in theaters worldwide on June 26, 2026. That means Supergirl will make her DCU debut almost one year after James Gunn's Superman movie officially kicks off the DCU. Well, if you discount Creature Commandos' first season.

But I digress. Although he's not directing it, Gunn, one of DC Studios' co-heads, confirmed (via Threads) that principal photography wrapped in early May. With over 12 months to complete its post-production phase, there's no reason why the DCU Chapter One movie won't make its current release date.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow trailer: is there one?

The first image from the Woman of Tomorrow set was shared by James Gunn in March (Image credit: James Gunn/Instagram)

Nope. A teaser could be shown at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 in late July, if DC Studios is in attendance and one has been edited in time. Right now, though, no footage is publicly available.

Once a trailer is released, I'll update this section.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow cast: confirmed and rumored

Kara Zor-El is the lead character in this DCU Chapter One film (Image credit: DC Comics)

Potential spoilers follow for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Here's who I expect to see in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow:

Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl

Jason Momoa as Lobo

Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem

Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll

David Krumholtz as Zor-El

Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze

So far, Alcock and Momoa are the only actors who are officially confirmed to appear.

Alcock, who you might recognize from House of the Dragon and Sirens, was picked to play Supergirl in January 2024. Alcock made it to the final two alongside Meg Donnelly last January, and was then selected by Gunn and his studio co-chief Peter Safran to play a character previously portrayed by the likes of Helen Slater, Melissa Benoist, and Summer Glau in a live-action capacity.

Real name Kara Zor-El, she hails from Krypton, aka the destroyed planet that was also home to Kal-El/Clark Kent/Superman. In fact, she's Superman's cousin, so you won't be surprised to learn that she possesses identical powers to the only other surviving Kryptonian. Expect to see her use her superhuman physical abilities, heat vision, X-ray vision, invulnerability, and flight-based skills in Woman of Tomorrow.

I wonder if Kara and company will try to enlist Lobo's help to track down Krem... (Image credit: DC Comics)

As for Momoa, who played Aquaman in the now-defunct DC Extended Universe (DCEU), he'll cameo as Lobo.

The sole survivor of another alien race that lived on the utopian world known as Czarnia, Lobo travels the cosmos as a bounty hunter/mercenary. He's got the skillset for the job, too, with super strength, speed, and agility, plus immortality, self-healing powers, and expert marksmanship, ensuring that few foes can best him in short- and long-range combat.

Interestingly, Lobo doesn't appear in Woman of Tomorrow's comic book namesake (more on the story later), so I'm keen to learn why writer Ana Nogueira and director Craig Gillespie included him in the movie adaptation.

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) A photo posted by on

Where the rest of the cast is concerned, Ridley, who appeared in 3 Body Problem on Netflix, will play Ruthye (per Deadline). A young and noble warrior who enlists the eponymous hero's help to track down the individual who murdered her dad, Ruthye will play an integral role in the story.

Meanwhile, Krumholtz and Beecham are on board (per The Hollywood Reporter) as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, so expect to see some flashbacks to Kara's childhood and, potentially, Krypton's demise. According to the aforementioned Deadline article, Schoenaerts is tackling the role of Krem, aka the primary villain of the piece, who's responsible for killing Ruthye's father.

Lastly, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will feature everyone's favorite boisterous pooch, Krypto. Inspired by Gunn's own rescue dog Ouzo, Krypto will make his DCU debut in Gunn's Superman movie before he traverses the galaxy with Kara and Ruthye.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow story speculation

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow takes its title from its comic book namesake (Image credit: DC Comics/Warner Bros. Discovery)

Possible spoilers follow for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow doesn't have a story synopsis yet. However, it's already possible to draw some conclusions about its plot because it'll draw heavily from its graphic novel series namesake.

Indeed, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is the same title bestowed upon an eight-issue series written by Tom King and drawn by Bilquis Eveley, which ran from June 2021 to February 2022.

In it, Kara Zor-El crosses paths with Ruthye and is asked to help the latter find the man (i.e. Krem) responsible for killing her dad. A reluctant Supergirl agrees to help, thus kicking off the literary work's events.

I won't spoil much else because, well, spoilers. However, Woman of Tomorrow is a unique comic book series in that it doesn't tell the story from the perspective of the titular hero. Indeed, we witness events play out through Ruthye's eyes, so I'm curious to see if this'll be the case in its movie adaptation, or if Kara will be our eyes and ears instead.

Milly Alcock's Message to DC Fans Ahead of 'Supergirl' Debut (Exclusive) - YouTube Watch On

Regardless, it seems like Supergirl's first solo DCU outing will be incredibly faithful to its graphic novel counterpart. In January, Gunn revealed Woman of Tomorrow's first behind-the-scenes image, and it showed Alcock's Kara in a place that'll be very familiar to DC fans. Sure, this is just a single picture, but I'd be amazed if the forthcoming flick isn't a near-identical retelling of the plot that plays out in DC Comics literature.

Of equal intrigue will be the movie's age rating.

By all accounts, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is a pretty dark story from a thematic standpoint, so its live-action interpretation could push the boundaries of what's considered to be a PG-13 movie in the US and a 12-plus film in the UK. I suspect these are the age ratings it'll eventually earn, as Gunn, Safran, and company won't want to make a 16-plus or even R-rated film that fewer people will be able to see.

How will Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow impact the DCU?

Woman of Tomorrow will be the second DCU movie after Superman, which arrives this July (Image credit: DC Studios/Warner Bros. Pictures)

The short answer is: I don't know. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be the fourth DCU project released after Creature Commandos season 1, Superman, and Lanterns. The last of that trio is the next HBO TV Original that'll also air on Max (US and Australia) and Sky/Now TV (UK). It's expected to launch in early 2026.

Post-Woman of Tomorrow, the only other DCU production confirmed to be in active development, is Clayface. A small-budget horror flick from Mike Flanagan, it's currently penciled in to arrive in September 2026 and, based on what's been publicly revealed, it's highly unlikely to have ties to Woman of Tomorrow.

Until the Daughter of Krypton's next standalone adventure is out, then, nobody can say what the future holds for Kara Zor-El or how her first DCU solo movie will impact Gunn and Safran's cinematic universe.

What we do know is Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is positioning Supergirl as the fourth superhero that the DCU will be built around. In May, WBD CEO David Zaslav told investors that Superman, Supergirl, Wonder Woman, and Batman are the DCU's "big asset builders" (per Yahoo). So, this isn't the last we'll see of Kara in the DCU.

