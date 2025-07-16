Reddit failing to load for you? Live updates as the site and app encounter errors

If you’re having some issues accessing Reddit – either on the web or via the app on Android or iOS – you’re not alone. First spotted by my colleagues in the UK, Reddit is in the midst of an outage, with “Oops” appearing when trying to open the main page of the app. And in the United States, I’m currently seeing “We encountered an error.”

And with th,at spikes on Down Detector, a service that tracks website outages, in the UK and the US are seeing spikes. As of now, it appears that subreddit pages are still losing, but it then displays no posts are available and the main pages are failing to load.

(Image credit: Future/Matthew Hanson)

Furthermore, as of a few minutes ago at 11:52 AM ET, Reddit’s status page now indicates that it is “investigating elevated site errors.” We’re kicking off our live reporting tracking Reddit’s outage now, so stick with TechRadar.