Reddit failing to load for you? Live updates as the site and app encounter errors
The service is investigating the errors
If you’re having some issues accessing Reddit – either on the web or via the app on Android or iOS – you’re not alone. First spotted by my colleagues in the UK, Reddit is in the midst of an outage, with “Oops” appearing when trying to open the main page of the app. And in the United States, I’m currently seeing “We encountered an error.”
And with th,at spikes on Down Detector, a service that tracks website outages, in the UK and the US are seeing spikes. As of now, it appears that subreddit pages are still losing, but it then displays no posts are available and the main pages are failing to load.
Furthermore, as of a few minutes ago at 11:52 AM ET, Reddit’s status page now indicates that it is “investigating elevated site errors.” We’re kicking off our live reporting tracking Reddit’s outage now, so stick with TechRadar.
Reddit's now identified the cause of the issue and is working on a fix, and in pretty fast fashion as the update was posted to its status page at 12:06PM ET – shortly after the spikes of reported issues came.
The message in full reads, "Identified - We've identified the cause of the issue and are working to address it." It stops short of stating exactly what it's, but it's also worth noting that the outage is primarily affecting viewing posts and other parts of the site.
My colleague Hamish shared these shots of what the Reddit app on Android looks like right now in the UK. It appears that the main home page displays a "Wow, such empty" notice, and that subreddit pages are loading partially.
On the latter, the name and top bar appear, but then no posts are visible.
Here's a look at Reddit's Down Detector page in the United States right now, currently at over 133,00 reported issues.