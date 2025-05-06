Having Spotify artist page issues? You aren't alone – Spotify says it's working on a fix

Spotify is going through a slight rough patch at the moment, and no, I’m not referring to the absence of Spotify HiFi. If you’ve been having issues with your Spotify app – in particular with the 'artists' page – don't worry as other music fans are also experiencing similar issues with the music streaming service.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Spotify revealed that it was working on fixing the issues raised by concerned subscribers. Those problems, also outlined in an official Downtime post, include "issues viewing Top Tracks on the Artist profile" and not being able to view albums on the page.

Alongside those problems with being unable to see the artists' top 10, some are also reporting that the discography and stream count being missing in the Spotify app.

We’re aware of some issues right now with the app and are checking them out!May 6, 2025

Though the issues regarding Spotify's interface are affecting only a small number of users in the US, according to Downdetector, the problems have been plaguing enough users for them to complain vociferously in the replies to Spotify's X post.

How widespread are the problems?

(Image credit: Downdetector)

I've yet to see any issues with my own account in the UK – and the problems are nowhere near as serious those that sparked a huge Spotify outage a few weeks ago.

Spotify's last outage saw millions of users left in the dark when loading pages within the app, which also effected Spotify's web version.

Similarly, users couldn't access artist pages to view their discography and stream count, but at the same time Spotify's homepage, search hub, and account pages weren't loading altogether.

Since the issue was brought to Spotify's attention, the service has confirmed that it's investigating the problems on the Spotify Community forum. Hopefully, they'll be resolved soon and won't escalate into a broader outage like the one that took the music service down for several hours back in April.

We will update this story with new information when Spotify comments on the issues and reveals when they're likely to be resolved.