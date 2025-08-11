Over the past few weeks, several new additions have been made to Spotify's ecosystem, now available for US users following the rollout of the new Audiobooks+ subscription add-on. But while you've been getting used to its audiobook upgrade, Spotify has rolled out other features that you may have missed – and they're ones you'll want to check out.

When it comes to new features in Spotify, the music streaming service can be very discreet. Luckily for you, I'm a Spotify power-user, and I can sense a new feature from a mile away. These are the three latest additions for you to try below.

1. Music Following feed

(Image credit: Future)

Similarly to the Podcast Following filter introduced back in May, Spotify has quietly added one for Music.

When you tap the ‘Music’ filter at the top of the Spotify homepage, the new ‘Following’ filter will appear next to it, which shows you the latest releases from the artists you follow – creating a designated space for you to preview, play, and save new music.

2. Hide the irritating Create button

(Image credit: Future)

Spotify’s decision to add the Create button to the navigation bar was met with a slew of complaints from annoyed users, many of whom addressed its interference with muscle memory. Thankfully, Spotify has answered our requests, and you now have the option to remove the Create button from your Spotify app.

Weeks before Spotify introduced this new feature, users online had speculated that the music streaming platform was in the process of removing the Create button, but there was no official mention from Spotify.

If you’re like me and long for your Spotify account to go back to the way it was, you can now remove the Create button easily. Head to the Spotify app and open ‘Settings and privacy’, then tap on the section labelled ‘Content and display’. Under the ‘Display preferences’ heading, you’ll see a toggle that will remove the Create button. Disable it, and you’ll feel a sense of relief as you see your Spotify go back to normal.

3. Discover Weekly gets a makeover

(Image credit: Future)

To celebrate 10 years since the birth of its landmark Discover Weekly playlist, which updates every Monday to expose you to new music releases and artists, Spotify has given one of its most popular features a much-needed revamp.

In addition to its fresh design upgrade with bold, striking graphics that change with each weekly update, your Discover Weekly playlist now comes with genre filters, which allow you to search through up to five different genres based on your listening history. When you select a genre filter, this will create a 30-song playlist, setting you out on a new music discovery adventure.