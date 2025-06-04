Spotify admits it made mistakes with your Wrapped 2024 – here's what could change this year

Spotify held its annual Open House event in Stockholm where it addressed user feedback for Wrapped 2024

The platform shared that the amount of negative user feedback it received was more than previous years, amounting to inaccurate streaming data on Spotify's part

While we still have over 6 months until Wrapped 2025, Spotify shed light on its plans to improve this year's music recap

If you’re a Spotify user like myself, then you’ll definitely remember the flop that was Spotify Wrapped 2024, which received the most negative feedback than any of the platform’s music recaps in previous years – and I stayed far from quiet.

Packed with inaccurate listening data paired with a lack of creativity in its graphics, Spotify Wrapped 2024 was an epic fail, and now, Spotify itself is admitting that it got it all wrong.

Last week Spotify hosted its annual Open House event in Stockholm, inviting journalists to ask questions about its platform growth plans. In between questions about AI features and Spotify HiFi, the platform was asked about how it plans to step up its game with its annual Wrapped music recap – and CPO Gustav Söderström took the reins.

Last year, users reported inaccurate data from Spotify Wrapped which showed them artists they hadn't streamed that year. (Image credit: Future)

“If you look at the numbers, it was the biggest Wrapped we’ve ever had” Söderström responded, adding “but there was more negative feedback than we’ve seen before”. This negative feedback from users was largely in response to Wrapped’s false listening data: users reported that Wrapped showed them artists they hadn’t streamed at all in 2024.

Now that we’re almost halfway through 2025, this year’s Wrapped is already on a lot of music fans’ minds who, like me, are wondering which artists and songs will appear and if the data will be accurate this time around. It may seem far away from now, but Spotify is already “working hard on making (Wrapped) the best that it’s ever been”.

What’s in store for Spotify Wrapped 2025?

At its Open House event, Spotify’s representatives didn’t go into detail about what new measures Spotify would be adapting to improve this year’s music recap, but judging by its acknowledgement of users’ negative feedback we can assume that there will be a change in how Spotify presents your streaming data.

Söderström also addressed user feedback that compared Wrapped 2024 to the successes of previous years, sharing “I think people just wanted something newer, something that wasn’t there the year before. There was also some feedback that some of the things people loved from years before were not there”.

This leads me to think that Spotify Wrapped 2025 will most likely get a new look with some (hopefully) more innovative graphics, but the possibility that features from Wrapped’s past could return is also on the table. I’m praying for the return of the Sound Town feature from 2023, which grouped listeners into "towns" based on their own listening habits.