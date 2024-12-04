Spotify Wrapped 2024 is here – how to find it, plus the best new features

It's Christmas come early for Spotify fans, because Spotify Wrapped 2024 has arrived: a musical stroll down memory lane, giving you the chance to relive the past year through the albums, tracks, and artists you listened to on the streaming service. For our first impressions, make sure to follow along in our Spotify Wrapped 2024 liveblog.

If you were part of Spotify Wrapped 2023 and any of the previous annual recaps, you'll know what's involved. Spotify digs deep into your listening stats, to present you with an entertaining summary of your own personalized hit parade.

This year there are some tasty new features. The headline is the Spotify Wrapped AI podcast, generated by Google's NotebookLM. That's right, you get to listen to Google's AI podcast hosts dissecting your music taste for a few minutes in a custom-made chat. There are also Wrapped-specific twists on Spotify's AI DJ feature and AI Playlists.

You can find Spotify Wrapped 2024 now by opening up the Spotify app for Android or iOS – and we'll tell you below exactly how you can get at your recap. If it's not appearing, make sure you're updated to the latest version of the app, and keep refreshing.

Spotify Wrapped 2024 is available on the web too: just point your browser at spotify.com/wrapped and you're in. Enjoy the look back at your musical year, which may include one or two surprises that you'd forgotten about.

How to find your Spotify Wrapped 2024

Your Spotify Wrapped 2024 should be pretty hard to miss – in the app, go to the Home tab and tap the banner on your homepage (right) or the Wrapped button at the top of the page (left). (Image credit: Spotify)

Spotify Wrapped 2024 isn't hard to find. An alert should show up when you open the app, but if not head to the Home tab inside the app for Android, iOS, iPadOS, Windows, macOS, or the web – you should see a big Wrapped 2024 banner among your mixes and recommendations like the ones above.

Tap or click on that banner and your audio recap of 2024 should start on screen, in the familiar format: a social media stories-style slideshow of highlights, telling you how much listening you've done on Spotify, and the songs and artists you were most fond of.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you can't see your Spotify Wrapped 2024 yet, make sure you're using the latest version of the app. On mobile, find Spotify on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store – if an update is available, it'll say so on the listing page. On the desktop apps, click your profile picture (top right) and you'll see a prompt to install an update, if one is available.

You can also just open spotify.com/wrapped inside a web browser, log into your Spotify account, and view your Wrapped 2024 data there.

What's new in Spotify Wrapped 2024 this year?

As you might have expected, Spotify has plugged plenty of AI into its Wrapped recap this time around. Alongside the familiar charts of the music you listened to the most, you'll also find these new features:

1. Spotify Wrapped AI podcast

(Image credit: Spotify)

Available for: Free and Premium subscribers

Thanks to a little help from its friends at Google, Spotify is giving us a special AI-powered Wrapped podcast this year. This tweaked version of NotebookLM's Audio Overview feature serves up a short (three-to-six minute) podcast episode about your year in music, hosted by AI presenters.

It's available to both Free and Premium users for a "limited time" in the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland and Sweden. From what we've seen, the presenters are pretty positive and complementary, but we also haven't seen your music taste.

To find it, go to the Spotify app's home screen and tap on the Wrapped label at the top of the screen – then tap on the 'Your Wrapped AI Podcast'. Alternatively, you can find it via search by typing in 'Your Spotify Wrapped AI podcast'.

2. An AI DJ for your Wrapped 2024 story

(Image credit: Spotify)

Available for: Premium subscribers only

If you're a Premium subscriber, you'll be familiar with the AI DJ: the bot is able to play a mix of tunes in Spotify based on your previous listening habits, and talk you through the picks just like a radio presenter would. This feature was actually included in Spotify Wrapped 2023, but it's back and better than ever in 2024.

With Wrapped 2024, the AI DJ will talk through your last 12 months of activity on Spotify – almost as if the synthetic being has been your constant companion over that time. It's an alternative way of digging into your musical past, and will include commentary based on the expert views of the human editors at Spotify too.

3. AI Playlists based on your Wrapped 2024

(Image credit: Spotify)

Available for: Premium subscribers only

Another Spotify Premium feature that rolled out this year was AI Playlists. The idea is that you can create playlists with simple prompts – in the same way you might get ChatGPT to generate a block of text, or get Midjourney to generate a piece of art. You just tell Spotify what you want from your playlist, and it gets to work.

Once your Wrapped 2024 has appeared in Spotify, you can use the AI Playlist feature to generate new playlists from it (besides the playlist of your top 100 songs for 2024 you get anyway). For example, you can ask Spotify for "a playlist of my top genres" or "artists similar to my top five”.

4. Your Music Evolution

(Image credit: Spotify)

Available for: Free and Premium subscribers

Last year, Spotify was big on pairing you with your musical twin city with Sound Town, but this time around it's more into seasons. The new 'Your Music Evolution' feature sums up how our music taste has varied according to the time of year.

The feature splits your year into three musical phases, which are named in Spotify's typically new-age style – for example, 'Atmospheric Ritual Ambient' and 'Pumpkin Spice Hollywood Indie' (we're not quite sure what that means).

Still, it's a fun feature that's for both free and Premium subscribers – and it's also turned into a personalized playlist that you can find in the Wrapped feed from the app's Home tab.