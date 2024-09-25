Spotify's AI Playlist is now rolling out to more Premium Subscribers – here's who's getting it next

If you’ve been a Spotify premium subscriber eager to try out the music streaming service’s AI chops at building playlists based on prompts, we have good news. After rolling out AI Playlist to Premium subscribers in the UK and Australia earlier in 2024, the feature is now expanding to the United States, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand in English.

So, you can now use Spotify’s AI to create a playlist based on a prompt that can be as short as a single word. You will need to be a Premium member, though, which in the United States starts at $11.99 a month for an individual, $16.99 per month for Duo (aka two accounts), or $19.99 a month for a family subscription.

The feature, dubbed AI Playlist, can be found on the Spotify app for Android or iOS – not on desktop or the web. Just ensure you’re running the latest version of the app. For instance, I have no updates, and I’m not yet seeing it.

Using AI to build a playlist

Meet AI Playlist - YouTube Watch On

Once the feature arrives in your Spotify app associated with the right subscription, you’ll open the app and tap “Library” in the bottom right corner. Then, hit the plus sign in the top right and find AI Playlist as an option.

From there, you’re off to the races as you enter a prompt and watch as a playlist is created. Spotify notes that the more detail provided the better, but you can also refine it further after its first list is made and give it another prompt. You can use words, numbers, or emojis, but Spotify won’t allow offensive words. It also suggests when you’re first playing around with this feature, be specific – potentially with a genre, location, or even characters.

As with any AI, specifically a chatbot, which is close to what this is, results will vary, and Spotify is quick to repeat that AI Playlist is in beta. Considering Spotify is already pretty spot on with music recommendations, adding in this level of customization and personalization via AI is a cool feature that we’re eager to try out.

It’s rolling out now in English for Premium subscribers in United States, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand now after being available for several months in the UK and Australia. If you’re keen to try it, keep your Spotify app updated on your mobile and check to see if “AI Playlist” appears. Until then, you’ll need to create your next fire playlist the old-fashioned way … manually.

