Spotify has quietly released more useful updates – these are the 3 latest features for you to try out

If you’re a Spotify user then you’ve probably noticed that the music streaming service has been pumping out new, small features over the past few weeks. Though Spotify HiFi is still a future matter, the platform’s new features haven’t been totally disappointing.

One of Spotify’s biggest new features was AI DJ’s first major upgrade, which now takes requests through voice prompts so that you can have more input with your personal in-app maestro. Since this was added, Spotify has rolled out another small handful of features and they could be game-changers – especially for podcasts obsessives.

Since YouTube is currently the reigning champion for podcasts listeners in the US, no one can blame Spotify for doubling down on improving the presence of its podcast ecosystem – but it’s also nice to see it upgrade other in-app areas which you can read more about below.

1. Changes to podcasts in your Home Feed

(Image credit: Future)

Last week Spotify unveiled three useful new features for podcasts that work much like Spotify’s new music discovery

Firstly, the new podcasts Following feed in the Home page groups all your favorite shows into one dedicated space where you can stay on top of new episodes and releases from the creators you listen to the most. When you enable the podcasts filter in the Home page, it displays the Following feed as an extended tab so you can view the latest episodes and updates from the podcast you follow.

Additionally, Spotify now shows podcasts recommendations under your Home page shortcuts to save you time scrolling and searching endlessly for your next favorite show. In the coming weeks Spotify will also be rolling out a new ‘In this episode’ section for podcasts, which allows creators to link to content (i.e. albums, songs, audiobooks) they mention in episodes that’s also available on Spotify.

2. A brand new Upcoming Releases hub

(Image credit: Future)

Since Spotify launched its new Upcoming Releases hub, it has become one of my favorite additions to the app since Daylists in 2023. As the name suggests, the Upcoming Releases hub is a new space in Spotify’s Search page that allows you to view and pre-save soon-to-be-released albums.

There are two dedicated lists in the hub; one that shows you recommended new releases that are based on your personal listening habits, and the ‘Top 10 countdowns’ list that shows the top anticipated new releases based on the number of global pre-saves.

3. New ‘Follow-Along’ feature for audiobooks

(Image credit: Spotify)

Similarly to Spotify’s upcoming ‘In this section’ feature for podcasts, a few weeks ago the platform launched its ‘Follow-Along’. This was first introduced for selected audiobooks in Bloomsbury’s 33 ⅓ series, a collection of short books about popular albums that was first released in 2003, but can now be found in selected works of fiction.

When you listen to an audiobook that supports the Follow-Along feature, you’ll see additional media such as photos, graphics, and songs mentioned in the audiobook appear in the Now Playing section – which you can then listen to, or add to your Liked Songs and other playlists.