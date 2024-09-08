How to find Spotify Daylist, to get daily (weirdly named) curated playlists just for you

When it comes down to choosing from the best music streaming services, many music lovers gravitate towards Spotify over platforms like Apple Music and Tidal because of its hyper-personalized features and interactive, social media-esque interface – despite the delays in its HiFi rollout.

The Daylist feature is the gift that keeps on giving, on the one hand exposing your music listening habits, but on the other hand serves as a window that reveals your individuality. Updating itself multiple times daily to give you a fresh playlist based on your listening habits in the morning, afternoon, and evening, Spotify will also generate a unique playlist name by gathering data from the genres and artists you listen to.

One of the best things about your Daylist is that it's it's available on both basic and premium plans and also very easy to locate in your Spotify account on both phone and desktop. This is where my expertise and I enter.

How to find your Spotify Daylist

1. Go to the Spotify search page (Image: © Future) Open the Spotify app in your phone, and tap the 'Search' icon at the bottom-center of the page.

2. Scroll down and find the 'Made For You' hub (Image: © Future) This is located under the 'Browse all' heading, which you can find beneath the 'Explore your genres' section.

3. Tap the 'Daylist' thumbnail (Image: © Future) Your Daylist can be found under the header 'Uniquely yours', next to the Spotify AI DJ thumbnail.

Similarly for desktop, you can find your Daylist by clicking on the search bar; your Daylist can be found under the same 'Browse all' heading. Alternatively, you can save yourself a lot of time and simply type 'Daylist' into the search bar on both phone and desktop.

FAQs

How does Spotify generate a Daylist? Spotify uses AI to generate a fresh Daylist by gathering information on what you listen to at different times of the day. It uses machine learning to draw descriptions based on the genres and types of artists you play to create a unique Daylist title.

How do I save a Daylist on Spotify? Once you've found your Daylist in your Spotify account, just tap the tick icon and your Daylist will be added to your library. For Spotify Premium users, you can also tap the download icon to listen to your Daylist offline.

Final thoughts

From personal experience, using my Daylist has taken the pressure off deciding which artist or album I want to listen to in the moment. I can press 'play', and my Daylist will shower me with familiar artists and throw in some newcomers along the way.

The playful titles it generates are also part of the fun - my personal favorites have been 'hubris boujee Tuesday evening' and 'romantic divorced Wednesday night'. What does your Daylist say about you?

You may also like