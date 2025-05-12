Spotify's iPhone app will soon get a useful upgrade for audiobooks fans – here's what's coming
What will Apple say?
- An incoming version of Spotify's iOS app contains changes to audiobooks
- If approved by Apple, it'll let you buy audiobooks via links from the app
- Premium subscribers will also be able to buy 'Top Up' hours for audiobooks
Spotify is looking to improve its iOS experience for audiobook fans in the US by enabling them to purchase audiobooks (via links) and 'Top Up' hours from within the Spotify app.
The streaming giant has submitted an update to its App Store listing to Apple that would allow it to add links and pricing information for audiobooks to the Spotify app, allowing users in the US to use external links to purchase audiobooks.
If Spotify’s iPhone app update gets approved by Apple, non-Premium users will be able to purchase individual audiobooks and Premium subscribers can purchase additional ‘Top Up’ hours for audiobook listening.
Spotify already offers 15 free monthly hours of audiobook streaming for Premium users, and this update would allow them to access even more of Spotify’s library of audiobooks, if they’re willing to pay.
This news follows Spotify’s recent iOS update, which it issued in response to the Epic Games vs Apple legal battle, which resulted in Apple having to ease its control over the App Store.
Why is this happening?
Apple had previously limited the extent to which developers could advertise and use link-to-payment options outside the App Store – where Apple could take a 30% cut from in-app purchases.
Since this ruling, Apple has been ordered to stop taking commission from purchases made via external links, creating the opportunity for Spotify to seek to earn more revenue from App Store purchases.
In a blog post Spotify said: “It helps level the playing field by allowing developers to offer basic pricing information and easy-to-access links to purchase digital goods through iPhones with no unnecessary steps or additional taxes levied by Apple.
This change also unlocks new revenue opportunities for audiobook publishers and authors, allowing them to reach fans and access new audiences seamlessly.”
Previously, Spotify tried to get around Apple’s App Store restrictions by not showing audiobook prices in the app, instead emailing links to users where they could purchase audiobooks on the web.
This change would make a huge difference for Spotify’s audiobook library, and would mean that the streaming service wouldn’t have to take alternative measures to improve audiobook access and revenue opportunities. Now we’re just waiting for Spotify to display a similar sense of urgency in bringing us Spotify HiFi.
Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers.
