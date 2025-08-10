Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, August 10 (game #525).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #526) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Find the remainder

NYT Strands today (game #526) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

MEAN

LEFT

DIVERS

GIVE

VOTES

CAST

NYT Strands today (game #526) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 9 letters

NYT Strands today (game #526) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: bottom, 3rd column Last side: top, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #526) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #526, are…

DREGS

SOUVENIR

TRACE

RESIDUE

VESTIGE

REMNANT

SPANGRAM: LEFTOVERS

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 hint

Somehow I discovered the spangram LEFTOVERS first today, but if you think that made life easier for me and I roared through the search then think on.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Vs featured heavily today among this collection of tricky words describing the unwanted remains of life.

I’d argue that SOUVENIR doesn’t belong in the same company as DREGS – as souvenirs are something you often buy to remind you of something enjoyable, such as a vacation or a concert.

That said, eBay (and my loft) is full to the brim of unwanted souvenirs, so perhaps it belongs here after all.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday, August 10, game #525)

LUAU

BLOWOUT

SHINDIG

HOEDOWN

JAMBOREE

WINGDING

SPANGRAM: PARTIES