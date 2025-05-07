Shazam is launching a new global playlist and a version for 42 nations

'Viral Chart' will update daily with tracks that are on the rise from Shazam's unique sources

It'll include the tracks that users are identifying with Shazam

Shazam already offers several different charts to track popular songs and the most discovered ones for many countries across the globe. And yes, many of those tracks are likely ones that users – maybe even you – have identified with Shazam on your phone.

I mean, we’ve all been there, when we’re out and a song hits, that we can’t quite remember the name of, but we really need to know what it is. That’s where Shazam still hits as an excellent music recognition app.

Now, though, it wants to do a better job tracking the music of the moment and the various feeds that could mean a new number-one hit is coming. The Shazam Viral Charts are launching today and are available right now on Shazam’s site and as a playlist on Apple Music.

(Image credit: Future)

The collection will consist of an updated daily ‘Global’ playlist with 50 tracks and 42 national charts with 25 songs each. Shazam’s twist here is that it will use unique signals, which likely include what people are recognizing with the app, to highlight and recognize popular, up-and-coming, or classic songs that are on the rise.

Shazam is a bit cheeky in the Viral Chart description, noting that it’s not just what is trending on TikTok but taking a full view of the landscape. It says that it will track and identify the songs that are gaining popularity across “streaming, social, and TV placements,” but also tracks that are played in spaces like bars and restaurants.

That’s a lot to track—but then again, it’s likely using data that Shazam already has. It also suggests that Shazam’s Viral Charts will feature a mixture of old and new songs across all genres.

If you’re keen to listen to a wide variety of music or curious about what songs might be gaining streams in a specific location, Shazam’s Viral Charts are likely worth a try.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can view and listen to song previews on the platform’s site under ‘charts,’ but considering Apple owns Shazam, it’s also no surprise that these are integrated as playlists you can follow on the music streaming platform.