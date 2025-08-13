- Alien: Earth's cast have teased what's next for their characters' complicated relationship
- The individuals they portray are reunited in the sci-fi horror show's second episode
- It's an encounter that comes as a major shock to one of them
Alien: Earth's cast have teased what fans can expect from their characters' complex relationship following their reunion in episode 2.
Speaking to TechRadar before Alien: Earth's two-episode premiere, Sydney Chandley and Alex Lawther suggested there'll be many moments of "tension" and "vulnerability" between their characters throughout the sci-fi horror show's next six entries.
Major spoilers immediately follow for Alien: Earth episodes 1 and 2. Turn back now if you haven't watched them yet.
As I briefly touched on in my Alien: Earth review, Chandler plays a Hybrid called Wendy. Created by Prodigy Corp., one of Earth's five multinationals, Hybrids are technological prototypes that see the consciousness of a child transferred into the body of an adult-sized synthetic. The reason children are used for such experiments is that their minds are more malleable than adults, so they won't reject the transformation process.
Episodes 1 and 2 of the Alien franchise's first-ever TV show reveal there's more to Wendy's creation than meets the eye, though. For one, her real name isn't Wendy, but rather the name this Hybrid picks for her transcendence. As we learn, her actual name is Marcy and she was chosen to be the first Hybrid because she had a terminal illness.
That's not all. Marcy was the biological sister of Joe 'CJ' Hermit, a medic employed by Prodigy who's portrayed by Lawther. Instead of telling Joe the truth about what happened to his younger sibling, Prodigy claimed Marcy had died. Oh, and the nefarious megacorporation also lied to Marcy about why Joe couldn't visit her at their secret Neverland headquarters – Prodigy telling Marcy he was always too busy to pay her a visit.
However, when Wendy learns that Joe is part of the search and rescue operation after a Weyland-Yutani deep space research vessel crash lands on Prodigy City – a spaceship filled with terrifying creatures, no less – she convinces Prodigy CEO Boy Kavalier to send her, Kirsh, and her fellow Hybrids to aid the rescue effort. Long story short: Wendy/Marcy tracks down her brother, but it's not exactly the perfect reunion she was hoping for.
Considering he'd made peace with his sister's passing, it's easy to see why Joe can't grasp the fact that Marcy is somehow back from the dead. And, while Wendy/Marcy manages to convince Joe it's really her via a trip down memory lane in the Alien series' second chapter, it's clear that things can't go back to the way they were when the pair were kids.
"It's really fun to play with the vulnerability and innocence she carries, and marry that with the fact she's basically a weapon," Chandler said. "What does that do to the mind of a child? And what does that do to your sense of fear and your sense of identity?
"For Wendy, I think if she doesn't have her brother and that tie to her real life, her understanding of her identity could start to wobble," Chandler added. "It's very important for other reasons as well, but he's the only other person on earth who knows her as her full self. Everyone else is telling her she's something different, so she needs Joe to keep reminding herself of who she is."
"Nobody sees Marcy the way that Joe does," Lawther added. "It becomes that thing of longing for this person [Marcy] to be the person that they say they are, rather than what they seem to be [Wendy].
"And that causes tension between them," Lawther continued. "Joe's hanging onto this idea of his sibling who she can no longer be. He can't quite grasp this concept of this Hybrid being his sister, but being something else, too. He has a hard time recognizing the person that he lost and we'll see how that all unfolds as time goes on."
Alien: Earth episodes 1 and 2 are out now on Hulu (US) and Disney+(internationally). New episodes air weekly.
