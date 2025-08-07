Timothy Olyphant had a very simple hack to get into character for Alien: Earth

The fan-favorite actor plays a synthetic called Kirsh in the sci-fi horror TV show

He didn't want to imitate actors who've played android characters in other Alien projects, either

Timothy Olyphant has lifted the lid on the surprisingly easy way he got into character for Alien: Earth – and the one thing he thought it would be "unfair" to do in the sci-fi horror show.

In the forthcoming FX TV Original, Olyphant plays Kirsh, a synthetic created by Prodigy Corporation, aka one of the five multinationals that effectively rule planet Earth. For the uninitiated: synethics are biomechanical humanoids – or, in layman's terms, androids – that carry out various tasks for their human creators.

The Alien franchise is as renowned for its synthetics as it is for its iconic monsters and its bleak, dystopian sci-fi aesthetic. From Ian Holm's Ash in the 1979 original, to Michael Fassbender's David in 2011's Prometheus and 2014's Alien: Covenant, the Xenomorph-fronted multimedia property is full of memorable – not to mention mostly duplicitous – android characters.

So, how did Olyphant set about differentiating Kirsh from synthetics we've seen in Alien: Earth's movie siblings? And what's the mysterious thing he avoided doing so Kirsh wouldn't be compared to Ash, David, or other androids like Aliens' Bishop and Alien: Romulus' Andy?

Kirsh (center) is the mentor and guardian of The Lost Boys, aka six Hybrids created by Prodigy Corporation (Image credit: FX Network/Hulu/Disney+)

"Quite honestly, bleaching my hair was intended to do exactly what you're talking about," Olyphant said when I asked him what he did to make Kirsh as distinct as possible. "That was just to say 'Oh look, now he's separated himself a little bit from what we've seen before'.

"In the first movie, they [Alien's creative team] just made him [Ash] British. I felt it was unfair to do that [play a sinister character with a British accent] again. Quite honestly, no-one wants to hear me do that anyway!

"I do think that, in the simplest way, that little aesthetic adjustment does a lot of the work for me," Olyphant added. "After that, I can just play the scenes and try not to get lost too much with overthinking it and just let all of the puzzle pieces fall into place.

"When a scene's really well written, it does so much the work for you. It gives you a lot of room to play, because I always find it such a fun exercise to see how far you can take it in either direction and still feel like the scene holds together. It's a fun place to work from."

Alien: Earth launches with a two-episode premiere on Hulu (US) on August 12 and Disney+ (internationally) on August 13.