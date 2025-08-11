'Alien: Earth' release schedule: when will episodes 1 and 2 launch on Hulu and Disney+?

Alien: Earth is finally close to hatching on TV screens across the globe. The highly-anticipated project and first-ever show set in the Alien franchise will burst forth later this week, so you'll want to know when and where you can stream it.
Below, I've provided more details on its various release dates and launch times. I'll also fill you in on which streaming platforms it'll be available on and provide you with a full release schedule, so you can block out time in your busy schedule to watch new episodes when they drop.
What is the release date and launch time for Alien: Earth episodes 1 and 2?
That depends on where you live. Those of you in North and South America can tune in to watch its two-episode premiere on Tuesday, August 12. Meanwhile, viewers in the UK, Europe, Africa, and Asia can catch them on Wednesday, August 13.
As for those all-important launch times, here's when Alien: Earth will debut on Hulu (US only) and Disney+ (everywhere else). NB: if your nation isn't listed below, use the 5pm PT option to work out when you should load up Disney+, aka one of the world's best streaming services.
- US – Tuesday, August 12 at 5pm PT / 8pm PT
- Canada – Tuesday, August 12 at 5pm PT / 8pm PT
- UK – Wednesday, August 13 at 1am BST
- India – Wednesday, August 13 at 5:30am IST
- Singapore – Wednesday, August 13 at 8am SGT
- Australia – Wednesday, August 13 at 10am AEST
- New Zealand – Wednesday, August 13 at 12pm NZST
When will new episodes of Alien: Earth air on Hulu and Disney+?
You can catch new entries every Tuesday in North and South America, and Wednesdays everywhere else. For more information, check out the list below:
- Alien: Earth episode 1 – Tuesday, August 12 / Wednesday, August 13
- Alien: Earth episode 2 – Tuesday, August 12 / Wednesday, August 13
- Alien: Earth episode 3 – Tuesday, August 19 / Wednesday, August 20
- Alien: Earth episode 4 – Tuesday, August 26 / Wednesday, August 27
- Alien: Earth episode 5 – Tuesday, September 2 / Wednesday, September 3
- Alien: Earth episode 6 – Tuesday, September 9 / Wednesday, September 10
- Alien: Earth episode 7 – Tuesday, September 16 / Wednesday, September 17
- Alien: Earth episode 8 – Tuesday, September 23 / Wednesday, September 24
Before its first two chapters arrive, read my Alien: Earth review and our dedicated Alien: Earth guide. Then, check out the section below for more exclusive coverage on the forthcoming sci-fi horror TV Original from FX Networks.
