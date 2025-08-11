'Alien: Earth' release schedule: when will episodes 1 and 2 launch on Hulu and Disney+?

Alien: Earth will aim to make you scream when it debuts on Hulu and Disney+

Alien: Earth is finally close to hatching on TV screens across the globe. The highly-anticipated project and first-ever show set in the Alien franchise will burst forth later this week, so you'll want to know when and where you can stream it.

Below, I've provided more details on its various release dates and launch times. I'll also fill you in on which streaming platforms it'll be available on and provide you with a full release schedule, so you can block out time in your busy schedule to watch new episodes when they drop.

Alien fans heading over to their streamer of choice to watch the franchise's maiden TV show like... (Image credit: FX Network/Hulu/Disney+)

That depends on where you live. Those of you in North and South America can tune in to watch its two-episode premiere on Tuesday, August 12. Meanwhile, viewers in the UK, Europe, Africa, and Asia can catch them on Wednesday, August 13.

As for those all-important launch times, here's when Alien: Earth will debut on Hulu (US only) and Disney+ (everywhere else). NB: if your nation isn't listed below, use the 5pm PT option to work out when you should load up Disney+, aka one of the world's best streaming services.

US – Tuesday, August 12 at 5pm PT / 8pm PT

– Tuesday, August 12 at 5pm PT / 8pm PT UK – Wednesday, August 13 at 1am BST

– Wednesday, August 13 at 5:30am IST Singapore – Wednesday, August 13 at 8am SGT

– Wednesday, August 13 at 10am AEST New Zealand – Wednesday, August 13 at 12pm NZST

When will new episodes of Alien: Earth air on Hulu and Disney+?

Yep, the Alien property's famous Xenomorphs are part of proceedings (Image credit: FX Networks/Hulu)

You can catch new entries every Tuesday in North and South America, and Wednesdays everywhere else. For more information, check out the list below:

Alien: Earth episode 1 – Tuesday, August 12 / Wednesday, August 13

Alien: Earth episode 2 – Tuesday, August 12 / Wednesday, August 13

Alien: Earth episode 3 – Tuesday, August 19 / Wednesday, August 20

Alien: Earth episode 4 – Tuesday, August 26 / Wednesday, August 27

Alien: Earth episode 5 – Tuesday, September 2 / Wednesday, September 3

Alien: Earth episode 6 – Tuesday, September 9 / Wednesday, September 10

Alien: Earth episode 7 – Tuesday, September 16 / Wednesday, September 17

Alien: Earth episode 8 – Tuesday, September 23 / Wednesday, September 24

