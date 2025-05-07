Sonos and IKEA just ended their unlikely Symfonisk audio duet – and that’s a real shame

Sonos and IKEA have announced they are parting ways after a six year collaboration

Current inventory of Symfonisk bookshelf and lamp speakers is being phased out, but existing products will continue to receive software updates

This comes after news of the proposed US tariffs, leading Sonos to think rationally about the future of the company

After a six year run of audio homeware innovation, Sonos and IKEA have suddenly decided to end their Symfonisk partnership which saw the release of some of the best wireless speakers. IKEA’s Symfonisk range of lamp and bookshelf speakers proved to be a popular, affordable choice for enhancing home cinema setups and audio systems, so this news comes as something of a surprise.

Sonos and IKEA’s parting was first reported by The Verge, who announced that the companies confirmed the news on Tuesday May 6. The outlet also revealed that Symfonisk’s current inventory of products is being phased out globally at all IKEA locations, with no plans to release future products.

In an email sent to The Verge, Sonos spokesperson Erin Pategas wrote the following; “Over the past eight years, we’ve had the pleasure of working closely with Ikea and are proud of what we’ve achieved”. She also gave an insight to Sonos’ plans for its exiting Symfonisk products, adding “Although our work together has largely wound down and we won’t be releasing new products as partners, we’ll continue to support every existing Symfonisk product so customers can keep enjoying great sound in their homes for many years to come”.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Why so sudden, Sonos?

To say that this is the end of an era is an understatement, especially since we’ve been pleasantly satisfied with the Symfonisk range of speakers - notably its popular Symfonisk Table Lamp Speaker with WiFi, and even its Symfonisk Picture Frame Speaker. But it’s not just us that have enjoyed IKEA and Sonos’ contributions to the world of audio tech, its range has also made quite the impression on both audiophiles and the average consumer alike.

According to The Verge’s initial report on the news, the announcement of the partnership’s conclusion comes just before Sonos prepares to unveil its quarterly earnings today (Wednesday May 7). Sonos also told The Verge that it was in the midst of “closely monitoring developments related to the proposed tariffs and actively assessing potential implications for our business, customers, and supply chain”.

With that said, it seems as though Sonos haven’t made the decision to part from IKEA lightly and by the sounds of it, have had to carefully consider the effects the possible new US tariff laws could have on the rollout of its products. But this isn’t the first shake-up the company has experienced this year however.

Back in March, Sonos reportedly canceled its streaming video player which was designed to provide a new wireless home theater experience with Sonos speakers. This came after CEO Patrick Spence stepped down from the company following a bad 2024. We have our fingers crossed that better things are on the horizon for Sonos, but only time will tell.

