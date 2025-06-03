Best Buy launches a huge Sonos sale with up to 25% off – here are the 7 deals I'd buy

Sonos is a name I always associate with some of the best soundbars and the best wireless speakers available today. And the wider team at TechRadar agrees with this, too, given several of their products have received glowing reviews and feature in many of our buying guides. Now's a chance to pick up something from the manufacturer for yourself at a record-low price in the latest Sonos sale at Best Buy.

• See all Sonos deals at Best Buy

Of all the offers in the sale, the one that stands out the most to me is the Sonos Era 100 for $179 (was $199). This is the cheapest I've seen the manufacturer's excellent Bluetooth speaker, and it goes a long way to addressing the only negative we had in our review: the price.

I own the previous model and this new version builds on that one's brilliance, with amazing audio quality, powerful bass, more connectivity options and ubiquitous voice controls.

If you're planning a more significant investment to upgrade your home cinema, then you may instead want to check out the Sonos Arc Ultra at Best Buy for $899 (was $999).

Sure, that's a hefty upfront cost, but it's also the first-ever discount on the latest and greatest Sonos soundbar. The Sonos Arc Ultra boasts fantastic Dolby Atmos sound with clear and crisp audio in a single package that will impress movie and TV lovers who want a premium experience at home.

There are several other great Sonos deals available now in the Best Buy sale, too, including up to 25% off portable Bluetooth speakers and headphones. Check out all of the top picks I recommend below.

Today's 7 best Sonos deals at Best Buy

Sonos Era 100: was $199 now $179 at Best Buy This updated Sonos Era 100 has been one of the best speakers you can buy for a while, and it's now available for a new record-low price at Best Buy. It offers terrific audio quality for its small size, with a rich soundscape and strong bass. It's also versatile, allowing you to connect to it via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or an aux cable and stream music to it from multiple streaming services. The hefty starting price was the only off-putting factor in our Sonos Era 100 review, but this discount makes it a great buy as an all-around home speaker.

Sonos Roam 2: was $179 now $134 at Best Buy Here's a record-low price for the highly-rated Sonos Roam 2. Even though it's a smaller speaker, it still offers fantastic sound, good looks, and neat extras like voice controls. The Roam 2's precision-engineered drivers provide size-defying clarity and bass, while it still manages to be waterproof and dustproof. As one of the best portable speakers you can buy, it's great to carry around on any outdoor adventures or to have by your side for lazy days at the pool with your favorite tunes.

Sonos Move 2: was $449 now $336 at Best Buy If you want a portable speaker that also packs in some serious power, then Best Buy also has the Sonos Move 2 down to its lowest-ever price in the current sale. We awarded this four stars in our Sonos Move 2 review, praising the energetic sound and punchy bass. Even though the Move 2 is designed to be taken on the go, it's quite bulky, so not easy to slip into a bag or backpack like most portable speakers. However, it does beat those cheaper and smaller options when it comes to sound quality and battery life. Maybe a better pick for just around the home and garden.

Sonos Era 300: was $449 now $359 at Best Buy This is a return to the record-low price for the imposing Sonos Era 300 speaker. It's the company's first speaker to support wide and expansive full-room audio through Dolby Atmos, which is only necessary for the most enthusiastic audiophiles. Still, it offers an impressive soundscape, as we found in our Sonos Era 300 review, so it's worth the investment at this deal price if that's you. However, most will be happy with the cheaper and greater value Era 100 above.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Soundbar: was $499 now $369 at Best Buy This second-generation Sonos Beam soundbar is an older model now, but this considerable $130 discount drops it to a record-low price. Even with the age, it's still a great offer for a compact and stylish soundbar that also drops the subwoofer for another space-saving measure. It offers excellent integration with the wider Sonos ecosystem and Dolby Atmos support for a more immersive experience when watching movies. We also found it's great at playing music in our Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review, so it's a good choice if you need an all-in-one soundbar for multiple uses.

Sonos Arc Ultra: was $999 now $899 at Best Buy The biggest, best and most powerful soundbar Sonos has ever made has just got its first-ever discount in the latest Best Buy sale. Based on our Sonos Arc Ultra review, we think it's just about the best all-in-one Dolby Atmos soundbar you can buy, with strong, detailed and clear audio quality. A lack of some features, such as HDMI passthrough and DTS-HD support, is a little disappointing. However, the Sonos Arc Ultra offers just about the best home cinematic experience you can buy in a single package if you're willing to pay the premium.

Sonos Ace Wireless Headphones: was $449 now $329 at Best Buy The Sonos Ace delivers powerful, clear, and cinematic sound with excellent Dolby Atmos support, making them fantastic for watching movies without disturbing the whole house. You get wired or wireless hi-res audio and excellent connectivity options with Sonos soundbars to make it easy to switch between your TV and headphones audio. While not the best for music, they're still a solid choice, with up to 30 hours of battery life and a comfortable fit. All of this is now available for a record-low price at Best Buy.

The majority of these Sonos deals are also available directly from the manufacturer as part of its Father's Day sale. So, if you'd prefer to shop there, be sure to take a look at the latest Sonos promo codes we've gathered up in case there are any more ways to save on these already excellent deals.