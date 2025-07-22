The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D desktop processor is currently selling for $430 at Central Computer, a price that makes it one of the best high-end CPU deals available today.

This is the OEM tray version with no included cooler, and while it’s not the absolute lowest price we’ve seen to date, it’s still a bargain for what is a seriously fast chip.

The processor features eight cores and 16 threads, with a base clock of 4.7 GHz and a boost of up to 5.2 GHz.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D: was $449.99 now $429.99 at centralcomputer.com The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is an 8-core, 16-thread desktop processor with a base clock of 4.7GHz and boost speeds up to 5.2GHz. Built on AMD's Zen 5 X3D architecture, it features 96MB of L3 cache, integrated Radeon Graphics, and support for PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 memory. Currently on sale for a bargain $430, this is the OEM tray version with no cooler included. Check out our reviews round-up here.

The chip also includes 96MB of L3 cache, making it especially well-suited to high-performance creative workloads and demanding desktop use.

Built on AMD’s 4nm Zen 5 X3D architecture, the 9800X3D supports PCIe 5.0 and up to 192GB of DDR5-5600 memory.

The chip includes integrated Radeon Graphics with two graphics cores. This can be useful for creators looking to build a system in stages or troubleshoot without a graphics card installed.

This processor gained wide attention during its initial release due to stock shortages and demand from both gamers and creative professionals. Availability has since improved, but the price typically holds steady close to $500.

For those needing an upgrade now, this discount offers a rare opportunity to pick up a top-tier CPU for less.

Shoppers should note that this price applies to the OEM version, so a compatible AM5 cooler is required and not included. Shipping costs are not included in the listed price either.

At $430, however, this is a strong offer for a chip that continues to top performance charts and it may not be worth waiting for another price dip if your build is already in progress or you need the power now.

While the cheapest you can get it at the moment is through Central Computers, should it sell out there (or the offer end), it's available for $451.50 on both Amazon and Newegg, and $429.99 at Micro Center (plus, if you're a Micro Center member you can enjoy an extra $30 off the price).

