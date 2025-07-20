AMD ThreadRipper PRO 9995WX could sell for $13,000 — yes, it's over 2x the price of the 96-core EPYC 9655 and I just wished Intel had a direct competitor
If that price is true, it will cost 30% more than the Threadripper PRO 7995WX
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9995WX workstation CPU has 96 cores and 192 threads
- It is set to go on sale with an expected priced of around $13,000
- Zen 5-based Threadripper offers 26% gain over predecessor but costs 30% more
The AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9995WX could be the most expensive desktop CPU ever listed at retail, with a rumored price of $13,000.
This price point is more than double that of AMD’s own EPYC 9655, a 96-core data center chip which can be found for just over $6,100.
Built on the Zen 5 architecture and using a 4nm process, the 9995WX targets workstation professionals who need extreme performance in AI, media, design and engineering workflows.
30% price hike
The chip features 96 cores, 192 threads, and a base clock of 2.5 GHz, boosting up to 5.4 GHz. It supports up to 144 usable PCIe lanes and 8-channel DDR5 ECC RAM running at 6400 MT/s.
There’s also 128MB of L3 cache. While the specs are aimed at users with heavy workloads, the high cost puts it in a niche category. No cooler is included and a dedicated graphics card is required.
The 9995WX is part of the new Threadripper 9000 series, with AMD skipping the 8000 line entirely.
It offers a generational improvement over the Zen 4-based 7995WX, including a reported 26% performance gain.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Even so, the price increase over the previous generation is steep, sitting at 30% higher than the 7995WX.
While this could be justified for some niche professionals, it narrows the market to those with extremely specialized needs.
Preorders are expected to open on July 23, with listings appearing on B&H Photo Video and other retailers.
Although AMD has not confirmed final pricing, Videocardz notes patterns across multiple stores point to a consistent number near $13,000.
The rest of the lineup includes 24-core to 64-core models, with price hikes ranging from 4% to 17% over previous generations.
Intel currently lacks a direct workstation-class competitor in this category, and with AMD pushing core counts and prices even higher, the gap remains wide.
This latest Threadripper generation extends AMD’s lead in ultra-high-end desktop processors, at least for now.
You may also like
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.