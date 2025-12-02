AWS CEO Matt Garman outlines his view on the future of AI agents

Agents will be bigger than the Internet or the cloud, Garman says

AWS unveils a whole host of new services and tools to benefit from the AI era

AWS CEO Matt Garman has declared AI agents will be more important than the Internet or cloud computing.

Speaking in his opening keynote at AWS re:Invent 2025, Garman outlined his view of what AI can bring to companies of all sizes, across all industries.

And with such a high level of interest and investment, it's perhaps not surprising that AI agents took center stage for AWS at its biggest event of the year.

Bigger than the Internet

"The world is not slowing down - in fact, if there's one thing that I think we can all count on, it's that more change is coming - and one of the biggest opportunities, that is going to change everyone's business, is agents," Garman said.

"Right now, we're witnessing an explosion of events in AI - every single customer experience, every single company - frankly every single industry, is in the process right now of being reinvented.

"We're still in the early days of what AI is going to deliver, and the technology is iterating faster than anything any of us have ever witnessed before."

"It wasn't that long ago that we were all testing and experimenting with chatbots, and now it seems like there's something new every day."

With a range of new products stretching across the entire gamut of AI, Garman was keen to show off customer success stories from the likes of Adobe and Sony, showing the range of potential advantages on offer.

"(I believe) the true value of AI has not yet been unlocked," he added, "I believe that the advent of AI agents has brought us to an inflection point in AI's trajectory - it is turning from a technical wonder into something that delivers us real value."

"This change is going to have as much impact on your business as the Internet or the cloud - I believe that in the future, there's going to be billions of agents inside of every company, across every industry."

