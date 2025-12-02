AWS wants to be a part of Nvidia's "AI Factories" - and it could change everything about how your business treats AI

AWS and Nvidia look to supercharge AI Factories

Collaboration including some of the latest hardware around

Businesses and governments alike could benefit

AWS has announced it will be teaming up with Nvidia to develop and build so-called "AI Factories" - hyper-powered facilities bringing together some of the most powerful hardware around to power the next generation of AI.

Revealed at AWS re:Invent 2025, the news will see the two tech giants work together on AI Factories going forward, including Nvidia AI hardware and AWS' latest Trainium chips, networking tools, storage and database technology.

Bringing all this together will help organizations and governments alike develop AI Factory technology to scale up their workloads and take the next step forward.

More AI Factories

AWS says this new approach offers companies a much more streamlined and effective way to scale and develop their AI projects, which can involve huge expense and amounts of time and other resources.

Instead, AI Factories will deploy dedicated AWS AI infrastructure directly into the customer's data center, ensuring high customization but also security and oversight - in effect creating something like a private AWS region for the customer, the company says.

In addition, AWS and Nvidia's partnership will now mean customers can build and run LLMs faster at scale, giving AWS customers access to the full stack of Nvidia's AI software.

This includes the latest NVIDIA Grace Blackwell and the next-generation NVIDIA Vera Rubin platforms, with support for Nvidia's NVLink Fusion high-speed chip interconnect technology coming soon to next generation Trainium4 chips.

“Large-scale AI requires a full-stack approach—from advanced GPUs and networking to software and services that optimize every layer of the data center. Together with AWS, we’re delivering all of this directly into customers’ environments,” said Ian Buck, vice president and general manager of Hyperscale and HPC at Nvidia.

“By combining NVIDIA’s latest Grace Blackwell and Vera Rubin architectures with AWS’s secure, high-performance infrastructure and AI software stack, AWS AI Factories allow organizations to stand up powerful AI capabilities in a fraction of the time and focus entirely on innovation instead of integration.”

