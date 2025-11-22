Anthropic commits to $30 billion Azure compute capacity for future Claude deployments

The deal includes an optional expansion reaching up to one gigawatt of infrastructure capacity

Future models will train using Nvidia Grace Blackwell and Vera Rubin systems

Anthropic has agreed to purchase $30 billion worth of compute capacity on Microsoft Azure as part of an expanded strategic partnership involving Microsoft and Nvidia.

The agreement includes the option to secure additional capacity reaching up to one gigawatt for future models, which will rely on Nvidia Grace Blackwell and Vera Rubin systems.

The arrangement places Anthropic’s Claude models in a position to scale across infrastructure operated through Azure, while also allowing corporate clients to select Claude within Microsoft’s enterprise platforms.

Access across enterprise Microsoft products

The partnership forms part of Anthropic’s ongoing plan to operate and train its systems on large clusters optimised for high-performance workloads.

Claude models will be available to customers using Microsoft Foundry, providing access to Claude Sonnet 4.5, Claude Opus 4.1, and Claude Haiku 4.5.

The company stated this expansion will make Claude the only frontier model deployed across all major global cloud providers.

Azure customers will gain access to these models alongside existing options and will be able to use Claude-specific capabilities for development workflows involving AI tools and integration across enterprise systems.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Claude will also remain accessible within Microsoft’s suite of Copilot products, including GitHub Copilot, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and Copilot Studio.

The deal includes financial commitments from Microsoft and Nvidia, which plan to invest up to $5 billion and $10 billion, respectively, in Anthropic.

The companies confirmed that the collaboration will extend beyond financing through a technical partnership intended to optimise Anthropic workloads on current and upcoming Nvidia architectures.

The objective is to improve performance and efficiency while reducing long-term operational costs.

Anthropic also aims to ensure its platforms benefit from hardware developments tuned for large-scale distributed computing.

With this agreement, Anthropic can expand its deployment across enterprise environments that rely heavily on cloud hosting and cloud storage.

The scale of the deal suggests a strategic push to secure sustained access to compute capacity, which may reduce constraints associated with rapidly scaling model development.

The partnership may also allow Microsoft and Nvidia to reinforce their positions in competitive AI markets through deep ecosystem alignment rather than isolated product integration.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.