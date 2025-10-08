Anthropic and IBM want to push more AI into enterprise software - with Claude coming to an IDE near you

IBM says its IDE early adopters have seen a 45% boost in productivity

Clause is the LLM of choice for AI assistance

The companies also released MCP/agentic AI guidance for enterprises

IBM and Anthropic have launched a strategic partnership to see Claude become integrated within the latter’s software portfolio, with IBM banking on huge productivity gains, enhanced security and governance, and improved cost controls.

Key to the partnership is the integration of Claude within IBM’s new AI-powered IDE, where the LLM will handle task generation for the software development lifecycle (SDLC).

IBM has already shared its new IDE with more than 6,000 early adopters in private preview, claiming productivity gains have averaged around 45%.

IBM’s IDE will use Anthropic’s Claude

The company said prospective customers would use its IDE to handle application modernization through automated upgrades, migrations and large-scale code refactoring.

AI also steps in to take care of things like spotting security requirements, compliance obligations and other architecture patterns, with IBM also noting top-tier security measures like quantum-safe cryptographic migration.

“This partnership enhances our software portfolio with advanced AI capabilities while maintaining the governance, security, and reliability that our clients have come to expect,” IBM Software SVP Dinesh Nirmal noted.

IBM’s IDE will support multiple programming languages, but the company did not detail the extent of this support.

Separately, Anthropic and IBM also worked together to release Architecting Secure Enterprise AI Agents with MCP – a guide for building and maintaining enterprise-grade AI agents.

“This new ADLC methodology provides businesses with a purpose-built, enterprise-ready approach for the development, operations and security requirements for Enterprise AI agents,” IBM wrote.

“This partnership with IBM lets us bring that same level of dedication to even more enterprise teams while building the open standards that will make AI agents genuinely useful in business environments,” Anthropic Chief Product Officer Mike Krieger added.

IBM shares rose 3.9% following the announcement.

