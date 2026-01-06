JBL has announced that three new gaming headsets are coming to the US market

This includes the JBL Quantum 250, 650X, and super high-end 950X

The 250 will be out in March, while the 650X and 950X hit shelves in April

As part of its CES 2026 announcements, JBL has revealed that three gaming headsets are heading to the US market in 2026.

The most significant new model is the JBL Quantum 950X, the brand's new flagship gaming headset. It's wireless and boasts 50mm carbon dynamic drivers equipped to deliver Hi-Res Certified Audio.

The headset comes with a spare battery in the box, allowing you to hot-swap them when the headset is low on charge for a total of 50 hours of battery life. It also has a wireless base station, where you can control EQ presets, game-chat balance, and other features without needing to open the compatible JBL Quantum Engine software.

Of course, the base station has some flashy RGB lighting that you can customize too - because would it really be a high-end gaming product without it?

Other major features include its 6mm cardioid microphone with AI-powered background noise reduction, support for spatial sound, and 3D head tracking for a truly immersive experience.

It will release in April 2026 in one color, black, for the price of $399.95.

Options for (almost) every budget

If you're understandably not keen to drop almost $400 on a gaming headset, then there are two cheaper options.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The JBL Quantum 650X is releasing alongside the 950X and costs $199.95 - a full 200 bucks less. It loses the wireless base station and 3D head tracking feature, but retains the spatial audio support, premium drivers, and AI-powered microphone. Again, this model is only available in black.

Finally there's the JBL Quantum 250, a $79.95 headset that comes in either black or white and will be out in March 2026. Designed for simplicity, it's a lightweight wired model with a much more basic feature set but still retains the drivers, spatial audio support, and microphone.

The JBL Quantum 250 was announced for the European market back at Gamescom 2025. European shoppers can already get their hands on JBL Quantum 650 and 950 models, which do not appear to differ significantly from their '650X' and '950X' US counterparts.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.