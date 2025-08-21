JBL has launched three new models in its Quantum headset series

JBL Quantum 950, JBL Quantum 650, and JBL Quantum 250 are now available for purchase

The upgraded headsets offer pro-grade audio technology, next-level comfort, an improved microphone, and more

During Gamescom 2025, JBL unveiled three new models in its Quantum headset series, sporting a new design and featuring upgraded audio technology.

Heading up the line-up is the JBL Quantum 950, alongside the JBL Quantum 650 and JBL Quantum 250, each bringing pro-grade audio technology to players and offering next-level comfort and elite audio precision.

The Quantum 950 was built from the ground up and features JBL’s brand-new 50mm carbon dynamic drivers that deliver rich, Hi-Res Certified Audio with ultra-low distortion.

With enhanced high-frequency response, players will be able to identify subtle in-game cues, like footsteps, reloads, and positional changes, that other headsets may miss.

It also boasts JBL Quantum Spatial Sound, powered by the new JBL QuantumENGINE, 3D head tracking, and active noise cancellation for an immersive gaming experience.

"No competitor offers this level of acoustic technology,” said Carsten Olesen, president of consumer audio at Harman. "Our expertise in audio innovation shines through in the new JBL Quantum headsets and the redesigned JBL QuantumENGINE software. We have developed professional-level gaming audio and made it accessible to everyone."

(Image credit: JBL)

The 950 also offers a lightweight design and JBL’s new patented hammock headband with a breathable mesh suspension for better weight distribution, and memory foam ear cushions for long gaming sessions.

JBL's latest model upgrades from a 4mm to a 6mm cardioid boom microphone, improving voice clarity and team comms, while also utilizing integrated AI Noise Reduction, optimised via the JBL QuantumENGINE software.

As for battery life, the Quantum 950 offers a hot-swappable dual battery system, which can be dropped on the included Base Station. It also includes the options to jump between low-latency 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth 5.3, or wired connectivity to suit the player's needs.

Meanwhile, the JBL Quantum 650 brings much of what the 950 offers, including JBL Quantum Spatial Sound, the new 50mm carbon dynamic drivers, and hot-swappable battery support. It also supports the same flexible connectivity: 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth 5.3, and wired.

The JBL Quantum 250 is the cheapest model out of the bunch and is designed with "plug-and-play simplicity" in mind, and delivers wired performance across a range of platforms, including PC, Mac, console, and mobile. It’s lightweight like the other models and is built with the same modern, modular design and 50mm precision drivers that define the new JBL Quantum series.

Each model comes in either black or white and features purple and orange accents, as well as dynamic RGB lighting in the Base Station.

The JBL Quantum 950, JBL Quantum 650, and JBL Quantum 250 are now available for purchase at the JBL online store. They will cost £299.99, £129.99, and £49.99 respectively.