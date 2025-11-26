As we approach Black Friday, a whole bunch of gaming headsets are on sale, bringing them under $100. Many of these are some of the highest-rated headsets on TechRadar, like the Xbox Wireless Gaming Headset at Amazon for $96 (was $119.99).

Thanks to these Black Friday gaming deals, it's now possible to get a brilliant gaming headset for under $100, with plenty of features like wireless connectivity and high-quality microphones as standard.

Some of the picks below are even at their lowest ever prices in the US, making now a great time to upgrade your gaming setup before you (hopefully) tackle your 2025 gaming backlog come Holiday break season.

We've reviewed the majority of the headsets featured above on TechRadar. The Xbox Wireless Headset earned a 5 stars out of 5 for its intuitive controls and connectivity in our review. Similarly, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 is top-rated on the site, and well worth spending the extra $5 to get access to a headset that's become my daily driver over the last year or so.

