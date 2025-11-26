Jump to:

Here are the 8 best Black Friday gaming headset deals for under $100

Here are the 8 best headsets discounted for Black Friday

As we approach Black Friday, a whole bunch of gaming headsets are on sale, bringing them under $100. Many of these are some of the highest-rated headsets on TechRadar, like the Xbox Wireless Gaming Headset at Amazon for $96 (was $119.99).

Today's best gaming headset Black Friday deals under $100

Xbox Wireless Headset
Save 52%
Xbox Wireless Headset: was $199.99 now $96 at Amazon
The Xbox Wireless Headset is perfect for Xbox or PC players. It's black and green, just like the Xbox Series X, and features direct connectivity with Xbox devices, no dongles or adapters required.

Price check: Walmart - $96 | Target - $96.99

UK price: Amazon - £69.99 (was £99.99)

Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset
Save 44%
Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset: was $159.99 now $89.99 at Amazon
The Logitech G733 Lightspeed is one for those who want a bit more color from their gaming headset. There's a range of vibrant designs to choose from, and RGB lighting on the ear cups. You can even customize the lighting.

Price check: Walmart - $99.99 | Target - $159.99

UK price: Amazon - £78.99 (was £139.99)

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 3
Save 18%
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 3: was $109.99 now $89.99 at Amazon
The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 is on sale for more than $20 off. This brings the excellent multi-platform headset under $100, and we recommend it highly. This is the Gen 3 iteration, boasting a whopping 80 hours of battery life and a noise-cancelling, flip-to-mute microphone.

Price check: Walmart - $89.99 | Target - $89.99

UK price: Amazon - £85 (was £99.99)

View Deal
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3P Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming Headset
Save 27%
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3P Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming Headset: was $109.99 now $79.99 at Amazon
We love SteelSeries Arctis Nova headsets at TechRadar, and the 3P version is a fantastic all-rounder that's now cheaper than ever. What really makes SteelSeries stand out is its custom audio software that has tailor-made profiles for games like Fortnite and COD. These can really upgrade your experience and your performance in online titles.

Price check: Walmart - $79.99 | Target - $89.99

UK price: Amazon - £79.99 (was £99.99)

View Deal
Razer BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Headset
Save 25%
Razer BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Headset: was $99.99 now $74.99 at Amazon
Now, for one I own personally. The Razer BlackShark V3 X is one of the best ways to get a premium product at an entry-level price. The X variant is built for Xbox, with an awesome black and green design. The other versions are great too, all featuring a detachable microphone and next-gen surround sound audio.

Price check: Walmart - $74.99 | Target - $74.99

UK price: Amazon - £99.99

View Deal
HyperX Cloud Alpha
Save 40%
HyperX Cloud Alpha: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon
The HyperX Cloud Alpha is top of our wired gaming headset recommendations at this new price. You'll get a detachable microphone and lightning-fast audio performance thanks to the wired connection.

Price check: Target - $69.99

UK price: Amazon - £74.95

View Deal
RIG 800 PRO HS Gaming Headset
Save 39%
RIG 800 PRO HS Gaming Headset: was $164.99 now $99.99 at Walmart
Now onto the RIG 800 HS, though there's also the HX for Xbox players, if you wish. What I love about this headset is the bespoke charging station that comes with it, matching the headphone's sleek aesthetic. There's a noise-cancelling microphone and a properly sturdy headband that makes it very comfortable to wear.

Price check: Amazon US - $99.99

UK price: Amazon UK - £114.19

View Deal
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5
Save 30%
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5: was $149.99 now $104.99 at Amazon
While the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 is $5 above our price range here, I seriously recommend picking it up if you're happy to spend the extra. I've used this headset for a year now, and it works flawlessly on my PC and PS5. The app's audio profiles really make a difference in games like Arc Raiders and COD, so if you want a slightly more premium experience, go with this one.

Price check: Walmart - $104.99 | Target - $104.99

UK price: Amazon UK - £99.99 (was £129)

We've reviewed the majority of the headsets featured above on TechRadar. The Xbox Wireless Headset earned a 5 stars out of 5 for its intuitive controls and connectivity in our review. Similarly, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 is top-rated on the site, and well worth spending the extra $5 to get access to a headset that's become my daily driver over the last year or so.

