Here are the 8 best Black Friday gaming headset deals for under $100
As we approach Black Friday, a whole bunch of gaming headsets are on sale, bringing them under $100. Many of these are some of the highest-rated headsets on TechRadar, like the Xbox Wireless Gaming Headset at Amazon for $96 (was $119.99).
Thanks to these Black Friday gaming deals, it's now possible to get a brilliant gaming headset for under $100, with plenty of features like wireless connectivity and high-quality microphones as standard.
Some of the picks below are even at their lowest ever prices in the US, making now a great time to upgrade your gaming setup before you (hopefully) tackle your 2025 gaming backlog come Holiday break season.
You can check these deals out - as well as a whole lot more - below.
(Not in the US? See today's best deals in your region below.)
Today's best gaming headset Black Friday deals under $100
The Xbox Wireless Headset is perfect for Xbox or PC players. It's black and green, just like the Xbox Series X, and features direct connectivity with Xbox devices, no dongles or adapters required.
Price check: Walmart - $96 | Target - $96.99
UK price: Amazon - £69.99 (was £99.99)
The Logitech G733 Lightspeed is one for those who want a bit more color from their gaming headset. There's a range of vibrant designs to choose from, and RGB lighting on the ear cups. You can even customize the lighting.
Price check: Walmart - $99.99 | Target - $159.99
UK price: Amazon - £78.99 (was £139.99)
The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 is on sale for more than $20 off. This brings the excellent multi-platform headset under $100, and we recommend it highly. This is the Gen 3 iteration, boasting a whopping 80 hours of battery life and a noise-cancelling, flip-to-mute microphone.
Price check: Walmart - $89.99 | Target - $89.99
UK price: Amazon - £85 (was £99.99)
We love SteelSeries Arctis Nova headsets at TechRadar, and the 3P version is a fantastic all-rounder that's now cheaper than ever. What really makes SteelSeries stand out is its custom audio software that has tailor-made profiles for games like Fortnite and COD. These can really upgrade your experience and your performance in online titles.
Price check: Walmart - $79.99 | Target - $89.99
UK price: Amazon - £79.99 (was £99.99)
Now, for one I own personally. The Razer BlackShark V3 X is one of the best ways to get a premium product at an entry-level price. The X variant is built for Xbox, with an awesome black and green design. The other versions are great too, all featuring a detachable microphone and next-gen surround sound audio.
Price check: Walmart - $74.99 | Target - $74.99
UK price: Amazon - £99.99
The HyperX Cloud Alpha is top of our wired gaming headset recommendations at this new price. You'll get a detachable microphone and lightning-fast audio performance thanks to the wired connection.
Price check: Target - $69.99
UK price: Amazon - £74.95
Now onto the RIG 800 HS, though there's also the HX for Xbox players, if you wish. What I love about this headset is the bespoke charging station that comes with it, matching the headphone's sleek aesthetic. There's a noise-cancelling microphone and a properly sturdy headband that makes it very comfortable to wear.
Price check: Amazon US - $99.99
UK price: Amazon UK - £114.19
While the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 is $5 above our price range here, I seriously recommend picking it up if you're happy to spend the extra. I've used this headset for a year now, and it works flawlessly on my PC and PS5. The app's audio profiles really make a difference in games like Arc Raiders and COD, so if you want a slightly more premium experience, go with this one.
Price check: Walmart - $104.99 | Target - $104.99
UK price: Amazon UK - £99.99 (was £129)
We've reviewed the majority of the headsets featured above on TechRadar. The Xbox Wireless Headset earned a 5 stars out of 5 for its intuitive controls and connectivity in our review. Similarly, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 is top-rated on the site, and well worth spending the extra $5 to get access to a headset that's become my daily driver over the last year or so.
