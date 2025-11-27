Get 50% off the Logitech G733 Lightspeed gaming headset with this unrivaled Black Friday deal

The best gaming headset deal so far?

A white and grey gaming headset with pink and blue RGB lighting on its ear cups, against a lilac background
(Image credit: Logitech)

This morning, I came across one of the best Black Friday deals I'd seen so far this year with a massive saving on the Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset. This brilliant Black Friday deal gets you the Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset at Amazon US for $79.99 (was $159.99)

Today's best Logitech G733 Lightspeed deal

Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset
Save 50%
Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset: was $159.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

The Logitech G733 Lightspeed is one for those who want a bit more color from their gaming headset. There's a range of vibrant designs to choose from, and RGB lighting on the ear cups. You can even customize the lighting.

Price check: Walmart - $99.99 | Target - $159.99

UK price: Amazon - £78.99 (was £139.99)

View Deal

The Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset featured in my recent roundup of the best gaming headsets under $100, and it's received another $10 off since then. At this price, you'd struggle to get another headset with as much customization, especially one that matches Logitech's excellent BLUE VO!CE microphone technology.

I've linked the Black variant of the Logitech G733 Lightspeed headset above, but the other three colors are also available with the same discount. The Blue, Lilac, and White variants each feature striking colorways, so go with which one matches your own preference, or match them to your gaming setup.

It's worth noting that while the biggest savings on the Logitech G733 Lightspeed headset are found in the US, there are still decent discounts for UK gamers too. This UK Black Friday deal gets you the Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset at Amazon UK for £78.99. Check out the list below for other great Black Friday offers.

Jake Green
Jake Green
Evergreen Editor, TechRadar Gaming

Jake is currently working as Evergreen Editor at TechRadar Gaming. Hailing from the overcast shores of Brighton in the United Kingdom, Jake can be found covering everything from features to guides content around the latest game releases. As seen on NME.com, Eurogamer.net, and VG247.com, Jake specializes in breaking games down into approachable pieces for guides, and providing SEO advice to websites looking to expand their audiences.

