This morning, I came across one of the best Black Friday deals I'd seen so far this year with a massive saving on the Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset. This brilliant Black Friday deal gets you the Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset at Amazon US for $79.99 (was $159.99)

Right now, this RGB lighting-clad gaming headset is half off, taking it well below the $100 line. This is the lowest ever price since the headset dropped to $62.99 for a few hours on January 24, 2025, though that was likely an anomaly rather than a proper sale. As such, this is surely the lowest you'll be able to get the Logitech G733 Lightspeed for quite some time.

The great thing about the Logitech G733 Lightspeed headset is its front-facing, dual-zone RGB lighting, which displays on each ear cup in a vibrant strip. You can even display whatever colors you want, with the help of the G HUB software. There are preset animations that apply to the lighting as well. The microphone built into the Logitech G733 Lightspeed is powered by PRO-G drivers, offering clear and consistent audio quality.

Today's best Logitech G733 Lightspeed deal

The Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset featured in my recent roundup of the best gaming headsets under $100, and it's received another $10 off since then. At this price, you'd struggle to get another headset with as much customization, especially one that matches Logitech's excellent BLUE VO!CE microphone technology.

I've linked the Black variant of the Logitech G733 Lightspeed headset above, but the other three colors are also available with the same discount. The Blue, Lilac, and White variants each feature striking colorways, so go with which one matches your own preference, or match them to your gaming setup.

It's worth noting that while the biggest savings on the Logitech G733 Lightspeed headset are found in the US, there are still decent discounts for UK gamers too. This UK Black Friday deal gets you the Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset at Amazon UK for £78.99. Check out the list below for other great Black Friday offers.

