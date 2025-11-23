This early Black Friday SteelSeries wireless headset deal is seriously tempting – but I’m holding out a little longer
HODL for a headset bargain
If you're wanting to really plunge yourself into your games or dominate online leaderboards, a high-end gaming headset is always a smart purchase. And, fortunately for you, I've tracked down an early Black Friday deal that'll be right up your street: you can currently buy the fantastic SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Multi-System Headset for $289.37 (was $379.99) at Amazon.
• Shop Amazon's full Black Friday sale
I'll be the first to admit it: over $90 on such a superlative gaming headset is a Black Friday deal I find seriously tempting, particularly given its compatibility with a wide range of systems. And don't worry if you're based in the UK – you won't miss out where you are, as you can also buy the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Multi-System Headset for £229.99 (was £329.99) at Amazon UK.
Pretty much the only thing giving me pause about pressing that 'Buy It Now' button is whether its price could drop even further. Not only do is there more than a week until the Black Friday sales end, but the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless has hit lower prices than this in the past – on multiple occasions it has dropped to $265 and back in May this year it went as low as $226.71.
In light of that, I'm holding my nerve... for now. If you absolutely can't bear to miss this offer, I'd urge you to snap it up but, otherwise, I'd keep checking back with us, as we'll update you on any further price drops we see over the remainder of the Black Friday sale.
Today's best SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Black Friday deal
The Arctis Nova Pro is such a premium headset, it's hard to pick just a few headline features to focus on. It rocks true spatial audio, active noise-cancelling, hot-swappable batteries, multi-channel audio connectivity. Getting over $90 off really is just the cherry on top.
UK price: was £329.99 now £229.99 at Amazon
There are many reasons why I'm so excited by deals on this headset. Our full 4.5-star SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless review should clue you in but here are some of my personal highlights.
First off, the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless sounds truly fantastic, capable of both whomping sub-bass and stunning hi-res sound. Its spatial audio is multi-platform, allowing you to enjoy truly immersive audio whether you're gaming on Windows or PlayStation 5.
On top of this, the headset allows you to connect by both 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth simultaneously, meaning you can enjoy lag-free game audio while chatting with friends on Discord or listening to music. And while its 22-hour battery life isn't exactly Methuselah-like, the fact it comes with two batteries you can hot swap means you should never have your headphones die before you do in an epic MOBA session.
Still not sure you'll be able to stretch to the discounted Arctis Nova Pro's discounted price? Then head on over to the best gaming headsets for budget and mid-range alternatives. Or check out all the latest gaming deals for more bargains.
Josh is Reviews Editor at TechRadar. With over ten years of experience covering tech both in print and online, he’s served as editor of T3 and net magazines and written about everything from groundbreaking gadgets to innovative Silicon Valley startups. He’s an expert in a wide range of products from Spatial Audio headphones to gaming handhelds. When he’s not putting trailblazing tech through its paces, he can be found making melodic techno or seeking out the perfect cold brew coffee.
