If you're shopping for the perfect gifts for some mobile gamers, then look no further than these mobile controller deals.

The star of the show is an incredible price on the popular Backbone One mobile controller, which is now just £34.95 at The Game Collection. That's an incredibly low price considering its usual £99.99 going rate, and superb value overall.

If you would rather pick up a Bluetooth option, then the Scuf Nomad is discounted too. You can find it on sale for just £38.99 at Very, down from £69.99.

Read on for more details about each of these offers, plus other top picks.

Today's best mobile controller deals

Two of these mobile controllers appear on my guide to the best mobile controllers right now: the Backbone One and the Razer Kishi Ultra. Both are superb options for mobile gamers, offering compatibility with a wide range of games and an excellent play experience.

Out of the two, the Razer Kishi Ultra is my personal pick. It's more expensive than the Backbone One, but is simply luxurious to use thanks to its increased size. It feels incredibly close to a full-on console controller, which is what most people want when gaming on mobile.

The Backbone One does win when it comes to portability though. It's easy to stash in a pocket or slip into a bag.

You shouldn't discount the Scuf Nomad too, especially not at the price. It scored lower than the other two controllers but my biggest complaint was that it's only compatible with iOS devices, despite not using a physical connector. This is only an issue if you intend to game on Android, so definitely consider it if you're an iPhone user.

Not in the UK? Here are the best prices on each of these models near you.