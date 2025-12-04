Grab the perfect mobile gaming gift with huge discounts on controllers from Razer and Backbone
Save on all kinds of mobile pads
If you're shopping for the perfect gifts for some mobile gamers, then look no further than these mobile controller deals.
The star of the show is an incredible price on the popular Backbone One mobile controller, which is now just £34.95 at The Game Collection. That's an incredibly low price considering its usual £99.99 going rate, and superb value overall.
If you would rather pick up a Bluetooth option, then the Scuf Nomad is discounted too. You can find it on sale for just £38.99 at Very, down from £69.99.
Read on for more details about each of these offers, plus other top picks.
Today's best mobile controller deals
Although not labelled as a discount on the website, this an incredible deal on the Backbone One. The controller retails for £99.99 usually in the UK and this £65+ price cut at The Game Collection is the lowest I've ever seen it go.
Price check: Amazon - £97.99 | Backbone - £99.99 | Currys - out of stock
US price: $99.99 at Best Buy
This discounted pad from Scuf is the model to pick if you want a Bluetooth option. It connects to your phone wirelessly and ofers a few high-end features like rear paddles and anti-drift thumbsticks. Just bear in mind it only works with iPhones.
Price check: Amazon - £38.99 | Currys - £59.99
US price: was $69.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy
Although not the cheapest we've seen this controller go, the Kishi Ultra is still a top contender - especially at this reduced price. It's the model to pick if you want a truly luxury portable gaming experience.
Price check: Currys - £148.97
US price: was $149.99 now $95.99 at Amazon
Two of these mobile controllers appear on my guide to the best mobile controllers right now: the Backbone One and the Razer Kishi Ultra. Both are superb options for mobile gamers, offering compatibility with a wide range of games and an excellent play experience.
Out of the two, the Razer Kishi Ultra is my personal pick. It's more expensive than the Backbone One, but is simply luxurious to use thanks to its increased size. It feels incredibly close to a full-on console controller, which is what most people want when gaming on mobile.
The Backbone One does win when it comes to portability though. It's easy to stash in a pocket or slip into a bag.
You shouldn't discount the Scuf Nomad too, especially not at the price. It scored lower than the other two controllers but my biggest complaint was that it's only compatible with iOS devices, despite not using a physical connector. This is only an issue if you intend to game on Android, so definitely consider it if you're an iPhone user.
Not in the UK? Here are the best prices on each of these models near you.
