This early Black Friday deal makes the excellent Backbone Pro the cheapest it's ever been

Right now the Backbone Pro has had its price slashed to just $134.99 (was $169.99) at Best Buy.

Backbone Pro: was $169.99 now $134.99 at Best Buy

The Backbone Pro is a superb mobile controller that's comfortable to use and compatible with a wide range of popular games including Call of Duty: Mobile and Zenless Zone Zero. It also boasts wireless capabilities and can be used for cloud gaming on your PC or Smart TV. This $35 discount it's the cheapest I've seen it this year too.

The Backbone Pro is a fantastic mobile controller, constructed from premium materials and absolutely packed with innovative features.

It's compatible with a wide range of phones thanks to its USB Type-C connector and supports wired headphones via 3.5mm headphone jack. It also offers wired charging, which is great news if you don't want your phone to run out of juice as you play.

Unlike many other models on the market, the Backbone Pro also features a battery that with more than forty hours of juice. This allows it to be used as a USB gaming peripheral and in my testing it performed well with cloud gaming services including Xbox Cloud Gaming and Amazon Luna, plus PC games via Steam.

