This early Black Friday deal makes the excellent Backbone Pro the cheapest it's ever been
Save $35 today
Right now the Backbone Pro has had its price slashed to just $134.99 (was $169.99) at Best Buy.
That's a $35 saving, and the cheapest I've seen this controller drop since it released earlier this year. The only other significant saving was a brief $20 discount at Amazon back around the start of September, though the mobile controller has proven so popular that it's since gone out of stock at the retailer.
This is one of the strongest early Black Friday deals right now and could make for a fantastic gift for any budding mobile gamers. Read on for everything that you need to know.
(Not in the US? See today's best deals in your region below)
Today's best Backbone Pro Black Friday deal
The Backbone Pro is a superb mobile controller that's comfortable to use and compatible with a wide range of popular games including Call of Duty: Mobile and Zenless Zone Zero. It also boasts wireless capabilities and can be used for cloud gaming on your PC or Smart TV. This $35 discount it's the cheapest I've seen it this year too.<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fs%3Fk%3Dbackbone%2Bpro%26crid%3D343R1N1N0CJHC%26sprefix%3D%252Caps%252C183%26ref%3Dnb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20"><strong>Amazon - Out of stock<strong> | <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=92X363&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbackbone.com%2Fproducts%2Fbackbone-pro%3Fsrsltid%3DAfmBOortnZ8qGROiyr29DkDX-uDUu4G4cNiGF4HDVrk2bDm0XKYLTk9A&sref"><strong>Backbone - $169.99<strong> | <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24348&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gamestop.com%2Fgaming-accessories%2Fcontrollers%2Fxbox-series-x%257Cs%2Fproducts%2Fbackbone-pro-mobile-gaming-controller-for-iphone-15-16-series-plus-and-android%2F20023172.html"><strong>Gamestop - $139.99
The Backbone Pro is a fantastic mobile controller, constructed from premium materials and absolutely packed with innovative features.
It's compatible with a wide range of phones thanks to its USB Type-C connector and supports wired headphones via 3.5mm headphone jack. It also offers wired charging, which is great news if you don't want your phone to run out of juice as you play.
Unlike many other models on the market, the Backbone Pro also features a battery that with more than forty hours of juice. This allows it to be used as a USB gaming peripheral and in my testing it performed well with cloud gaming services including Xbox Cloud Gaming and Amazon Luna, plus PC games via Steam.
