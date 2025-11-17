Right now the Backbone Pro has had its price slashed to just $134.99 (was $169.99) at Best Buy.

That's a $35 saving, and the cheapest I've seen this controller drop since it released earlier this year. The only other significant saving was a brief $20 discount at Amazon back around the start of September, though the mobile controller has proven so popular that it's since gone out of stock at the retailer.

This is one of the strongest early Black Friday deals right now and could make for a fantastic gift for any budding mobile gamers. Read on for everything that you need to know.

The Backbone Pro is a fantastic mobile controller, constructed from premium materials and absolutely packed with innovative features.

It's compatible with a wide range of phones thanks to its USB Type-C connector and supports wired headphones via 3.5mm headphone jack. It also offers wired charging, which is great news if you don't want your phone to run out of juice as you play.

Unlike many other models on the market, the Backbone Pro also features a battery that with more than forty hours of juice. This allows it to be used as a USB gaming peripheral and in my testing it performed well with cloud gaming services including Xbox Cloud Gaming and Amazon Luna, plus PC games via Steam.

