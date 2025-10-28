Backbone One $69.99 at Amazon $99 at Amazon $99.98 at Amazon The Backbone One is a great mobile controller at a reasonable price. Due to its smaller size it’s less comfortable than the Backbone Pro, though, but this comes with the benefit of portability. Pros Compact, portable design

Compatible with a wide range of phones

Fantastic clicky buttons

Premium design and materials Cons More cramped than the Pro Backbone Pro $169.99 at Best Buy Check Amazon Check Walmart If you don’t mind paying more for a larger, more premium controller, then the Backbone Pro is the one to go for. It’s more comfortable and boasts wireless functionality. Pros More comfortable to use

Additional remappable buttons

Bluetooth connectivity and features

Same high quality design and materials Cons Larger so less portable

More expensive

Weighing up the Backbone One vs Backbone Pro matchup is a pretty straightforward decision, as while both products are among the best mobile controllers right now, they still have clear advantages and disadvantages.

The Backbone One is the better pick if you want something more portable, as its smaller overall form factor makes it much easier to stow in a bag or a pocket. It’s also a good choice if you’re trying to save some cash, as it comes in at $99.99 / £99.99 / AU$179.99, which is substantially lower than the $169.99 / £169.99 / AU$299.95 price tag of the Pro.

Both products offer USB-C connectivity and will fit a wide range of mobile devices, but unlike the Backbone Pro, the Backbone One is also available in a Lightning connector variant, which makes it compatible with older iPhones too.

There’s also a licensed PlayStation Edition version of the Backbone One, which comes in White and offers familiar button markings for fans of the DualSense Wireless Controller.

(Image credit: Future)

With that said, there are still plenty of reasons to go with the Pro. Its larger size means that it offers bigger grips, thumbsticks, and buttons, which are more comfortable to use. The original Backbone One is by no means uncomfortable, but the Pro is still a better choice if you know that you will be having lots of long mobile gaming sessions.

The Pro also offers some additional button inputs in the form of two remappable rear buttons, which are not present on the One. It has a wealth of cloud gaming features too, including an in-built battery that allows you to use it wirelessly with your Smart TV or PC for up to forty hours.

If you’re searching for an all-in-one gamepad that can be used both with your phone and as a cloud gaming controller, then the Backbone Pro is well worth the added cost.

Backbone One vs Backbone Pro: Price and value

Price is likely going to be a big decider when you’re choosing between the Backbone One and Backbone Pro.

The Backbone One is the cheaper option, coming in at $99.99 / £99.99 / AU$179.99. It’s a great value at this price, as you’re going to struggle to find other mobile controllers in the same price range with similarly high-quality buttons and materials.

The Backbone Pro is more premium, as it costs $169.99 / £169.99 / AU$299.95 - a whopping $70 / £70 / AU$119.96 more than the One. Despite its similarly high build quality, it faces plenty of strong competition at this price range, with other high-end mobile gamepads like the Razer Kishi Ultra being slightly cheaper at $149.99 / £149.99 / AU$269.95.

Whether or not the Backbone Pro is a good value compared to the One is going to depend heavily on how much you want the increased level of comfort that it offers. You should also weigh up how much you need its wireless connectivity or extra button inputs. If you know that you’re going to be using it a lot as a cloud gaming controller, then the added expense is fair.

You should also be on the lookout for any potential discounts. The Backbone One is frequently on sale for just $69.99 / £69.99, which makes it an even better deal. The Pro hasn’t received quite so many price cuts as it came out much more recently, but I’ve still seen it for around $10 / £10 during major sales events.

Backbone One vs Backbone Pro: Specs and performance

To help inform your decision, here’s how the specs of the Backbone One and Backbone Pro stack up.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Backbone Pro Backbone One 2nd Gen Price $169.99 / £169.99 / AU$299.95 $99.99 / £99.99 / AU$179.99 Dimensions 7.1 x 11.1 x 2in / 181 x 281 x 50mm 6.93 x 3.70 x 1.34in / 176 x 94 x 34mm Weight 0.44lbs / 203g 0.30lbs / 138g Connection type Wired (Type-C), Bluetooth Wired (Type-C / Lightning) Compatibility iPhone 15 Series, Android, PC, smart TV, Nintendo Switch iPhone 15 Series, Android / iPhone 14 series, and earlier Software Backbone App Backbone App

Aside from the price, the main spec differences between the two controllers are their physical dimensions and weight. The Backbone Pro is larger and heavier, coming in at 0.44lbs / 203g compared to 0.30lbs / 138g.

The devices also offer differing connectivity options. The Backbone Pro features a battery and can be used as a wireless Bluetooth controller. This means that it’s compatible with a wider range of devices, as it can be used with a PC, Smart TV, or even Nintendo Switch. In my testing, it was instantly picked up as a controller on Steam and worked with other devices like tablets too.

While there is only one version of the Backbone Pro at the moment, there are a few versions of the Backbone One to choose from. This includes a Lightning connector variant that’s compatible with older iPhones. If you own a phone that needs a Lightning connector, then you should purchase the One. PlayStation fans will also likely appreciate the Backbone One PlayStation Edition, which comes in white and has DualSense-inspired button markings.

Both controllers perform very well and work with a wide range of games, including big hits like Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Zenless Zone Zero, and Call of Duty: Mobile. The Backbone Pro does benefit from its larger form factor, though, as it allows for larger thumbsticks with a better range of motion. Although the Backbone One is by no means uncomfortable to use, the chunky grips of the Pro are less fatiguing over long play sessions and would also be a better fit for those with larger hands.

Both the Backbone One and Pro are compatible with the same Backbone app, which offers a range of decent features. This includes the ability to easily search for compatible games or launch those that are already installed. Some features like video capture and in-app voice chat are locked behind a subscription, though, which is a shame.

(Image credit: Future)

Backbone One vs Backbone Pro: Design and dimensions

The Backbone One and Backbone Pro have a similar overall design, though there are some key differences. Both controllers look like two sides of a traditional gamepad joined together by an extending mechanism where you can place your phone.

They both offer your usual controller inputs too, with two thumbsticks, four face buttons, a D-pad, two triggers, two shoulder buttons, and so on. The Backbone Pro does have those two extra rear inputs, plus an extra Bluetooth pairing button.

Despite looking similar, they feature subtly different-feeling buttons. The buttons on the Backbone One are louder and clickier, almost like a mechanical keyboard, whereas the buttons on the Pro are softer and more spongy. Both types feel fantastic to use, and which you prefer is ultimately going to come down to personal preference. I personally like the softness of the buttons on the Pro, and appreciate the fact that they’re a bit quieter.

The Backbone Pro is visibly much larger, with thicker grips that put it more in line with the Xbox Wireless Controller in terms of scale. Without a phone fitted, the Pro is 7.1 x 11.1 x 2in / 181 x 281 x 50mm while the One is just 6.93 x 3.70 x 1.34in / 176 x 94 x 34mm.

Both controllers feature the same ports: a USB-C port for pass-through charging (or a Lightning port, if you buy the Lightning version of the One) so that you can keep your phone battery topped up while you play, and a 3.5mm audio jack for a pair of gaming headphones.

(Image credit: Alex Walker-Todd / Dashiell Wood / Future)

Backbone One vs Backbone Pro: Verdict

Whether you should choose the Backbone One or Backbone Pro ultimately comes down to your individual needs. If you want a compact controller that’s lightweight and easy to bring around, then the Backbone One is the clear winner. It’s also the one to pick if you want the cheaper option, or the exclusive PlayStation Edition and Lightning variants.

The Backbone Pro is the better choice if you are willing to spend more for its extra features, be that the wireless connectivity or additional remappable buttons. It’s larger than the One, which hurts its portability, but this makes it more comfortable to use.

Whichever you pick, you are getting a high-quality controller, though, with premium materials and a strong companion app.

I’ve tested both models extensively and personally lean towards the One. I find that the small size means that I’m much more willing to chuck in my bag before a trip, which is the kind of situation that most mobile players will be buying a peripheral for in my eyes.