I will never stop writing about the brilliant SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds, and today is another day where I have the joy of being able to recommend them at a lowest-ever price.
This record-low price has been applied to the GameBuds for a few days now, but as we edge toward another payday and the gifting season at large, this is the perfect time to highlight them and recommend that you commit.
The price applies to the PlayStation-facing variant of the buds, and they are now available for just $127.99 at Amazon (was $199.99) - which is a total bargain. If you do need the Xbox ones for their full multiplatform capability, then those are discounted, too, but not by quite as much: they're $165.99 at Amazon (was $199.99).
This is a huge discount in the PS5 variant's case, and it changes the price category entirely for the earbuds, so it should absolutely not be missed while the price drop lasts.
Today's best gaming earbuds deal
The white PS variants of the GameBuds are still available at this lowest-ever price and I simply cannot recommend these earbuds highly enough as they do everything brilliantly.
Price check: was $199.99 now $165.99 at Amazon (Black) | was $199.99 now $136.99 at Best Buy
UK price: £159 at Amazon | was £159.99 now £142.80 at Amazon (Black)
The discount on the Xbox variants isn't quite as big right now, sadly, but if you're eyeing these up to get maximum compatibility across your devices, then this is still a decent price.
Price check: was $199.99 now $165.99 at Best Buy | $199.99 at Walmart
I am a huge fan of the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds and I've made sure that both my wife and I have a set at home for all gaming, mobile, and home-tech needs. These are simply the best gaming earbuds money can buy.
