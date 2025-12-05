If you're after a gaming audio solution that boasts all the power of a headset in a much more convenient, portable format than look no further than the SteelSeries Arctis Gamebuds.

On sale for just $149.99 at Walmart (was $199.99), this was one of our favorite deals over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and it seems to be sticking around.

Compatible with Xbox, PlayStation 5, PC, Nintendo Switch, and your phone, they're an all-in-one magic bullet for your gaming audio needs. Major features include support for spatial audio, full active noise cancellation, and more than 100 custom audio presets perfectly designed for a wide range of games.

Today's best SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds deal

The SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds are currently headlining our guide to the best gaming earbuds. They're not cheap, especially compared to some wired pairs, but you certainly get what you pay for. The spatial audio is impressively immersive and the active noise cancellation works well.

The design is very stylish, and the case even features wireless charging. You also shouldn't forget to download the SteelSeries Arctis Companion app as it offers more than 100 equalizers designed for different games.

You can easily find profiles designed for everything from serious first-person shooters like Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 to single-player RPGs like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

