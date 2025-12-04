The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted begins today at 12PM PST / 3PM EST / 8PM GMT

The showcase will count down the 25 most anticipated PC games in development

Announcements, trailers, and special looks from over 50 games will also be featured

The annual PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted showcase, which will count down the 25 most anticipated PC games in development, officially returns later today, and there are plenty of announcements to look forward to.

The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, which is powered by Xbox Game Pass, is scheduled to air today, December 4, at 12PM PST / 3PM EST / 8PM GMT and can be watched live at PC Gamer’s YouTube, Twitch, X, and Facebook channels, as well as at GamesRadar+, Steam, Bilibili, and more.

The showcase's "most wanted" PC games in development have been voted for by a council of over 120 industry members from a longlist of 100 games chosen by PC Gamer, with long-listed games featuring some of the most anticipated titles of 2026, including 007 First Light, Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, and Resident Evil Requiem.

Alongside the main event, hosted by Frankie Ward, with co-host Midas and narration from Baldur’s Gate 3's Amelia Tyler, viewers can also look forward to plenty of trailers, announcements, and behind-the-scenes looks at over 50 games.

Those include a new trailer from Team 17's four-player co-op shooter, Rogue Point, a behind-the-scenes look at High On Life 2, trailers for Cairn, Killing Floor 3, Witchspire, and Remant Protocol.

A new gameplay trailer for Soulmask's ancient Egypt downloadable content (DLC), Shifting Sands, will also be revealed, along with announcements from developers such as Dotemu, Lightbulb Crew, and Playstack.

