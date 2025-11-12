Ubisoft has released new editions of its Good Game Playbooks as part of its continued collaboration with mental health charity Safe In Our World

Ubisoft has announced new editions of its Good Game Playbooks to promote positive play in young gamers as part of its continued collaboration with video game mental health charity Safe In Our World.

Following the release of the first Good Game Playbook in 2023, Ubisoft has introduced new resources that aim to promote safe, respectful, and enjoyable online gaming experiences for all players.

Three new guides, which can be downloaded and accessed on the official website, contain material for parents, teens, and children, offering practical tips and resources that establish healthy habits, personal responsibility, and best practices while gaming.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

"Expanding the Good Game Playbook to parents, teens, and kids marks a new step in our mission to make online gaming a safer and more positive space for everyone," said Jérémy Marchadier, player safety director at Ubisoft.

"By empowering families with the right tools and insights, and through our continued partnership with Safe In Our World, we want to help the next generation of players build empathy, respect, and healthier gaming habits."

The Good Game Playbooks, which are available in English, French, Portuguese, Spanish, and German, will be shared at key moments throughout the player journey and will receive the Playbooks monthly alongside their child’s activity report email to keep them informed.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft explained that it's been working towards uprooting disruptive behavior, with a focus on its players and a framework built on three pillars: prevention, detection, and intervention.

"We were thrilled to join forces with Ubisoft again to produce new Good Game Playbooks, this time aimed at kids, teens, and parents," added Sky Tunley-Stainton, partnerships and training manager at Safe In Our World.

"It's part of Safe In Our World's mission to support gamers and ensure they can play the games they love while maintaining their wellbeing: addressing this with children and young people is crucial for building skills that will see them well into adulthood.

"It has also been so valuable to work on a resource designed to support parents and guardians working together with their kids to set healthy boundaries."

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

